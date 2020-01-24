This amazing Google Pixel 3a deal is too good to pass up

Google's Pixel 3a produces shots that are nearly indistinguishable from what the higher priced Pixel 3 is able to capture. And now you can get the best budget smartphone camera for even less.

Best Buy and B&H Photo are knocking $50 off the price of Google's already affordable phone, bringing the cost of a Pixel 3a down to $349. The savings are even more substantial at Best Buy if you're willing to activate the Pixel 3a with a wireless carrier. Activating your now phone with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon brings the cost down to $299, while customers opening a new line or account with Sprint or Verizon when they buy their Pixel 3a will pay only $249 for the phone.

The savings don't end there. Both Best Buy and B&H will include a $100 gift card for use at their respective stores when you buy the Pixel 3a.

Find the Pixel 3a's 5.6-inch display a little too constricting? The deal also applies to the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL, with Best Buy and B&H offering the phone for $429, a $50 discount. (As with the 3a, you can save another $50 by activating your phone with a carrier through Best Buy, with additional savings when you open a new line with Sprint or Verizon.) The $100 gift card is included with the Pixel 3a XL discount, too.

Both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL feature great cameras and the pure Android experience you'd expect from Google-built phones. Your tradeoff for the lower price is a less capable processor, no wireless charging and thicker bezels than you see on Google's flagship phones. But to get a get top camera phone at a $50 to $100 discount, those are sacrifices most people can live with.

Since releasing the Pixel 3a, Google has since rolled out the Pixel 4, which features an even better camera. That also suggests a Pixel 4a could be in the works, though we wouldn't expect that phone to debut until later this spring.