These awesome cheap ANC headphones just crashed to $99

The best noice-canceling headphones on the market can get pricy, but these headphones do everything you need at a fraction of the cost.

The Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones are $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. After a $50 discount, they're now at their lowest price ever. It's one of the best headphone deals I've seen so far this year.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Space Q45: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These headphones offer great sound, effective ANC and up to 65 hours of battery life. There’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LDAC support as well. Although they’re missing a Find My Headphones feature and aren’t the best on calls, they still offer incredible value for money.

The Anker Soundcore Space Q45 made our list of the best noise canceling headphones on the market. For less than $100, they deliver awesome sound quality and top-notch ANC.

When we tested out the headphones in our Anker Soundcore Space Q45 review, we were seriously impressed by their high-quality sound. The 40mm double-layer-diaphragm drivers handle low, mid, and high-range frequencies with style and create a wide and immersive soundstage. There are customizable EQ options and BassUp mode for an even stronger sound. If that wasn't enough, there's also LDAC codec support for high-quality streams.

There are 5 adjustable levels of ANC on the Anker Soundcore Space Q45, so you're in total control of how much sound you want to let in. Our reviewer found that most low- and mid-frequency sounds were blocked out, with some high-range frequency sounds sneaking through. Wind resistance was great, too.

Plus, the Soundcore Space Q45 offer some of the best battery life out there. They last 50 hours with ANC on, and up to 65 hours with ANC off. This smashes the Sony WH-1000XM5's time of 30 hours with ANC on or up to 40 hours with ANC off.

They aren't perfect, however: the Q45s have a slightly clunky design, and we found that they weren't the best on calls. They could also benefit from a better digital assistant and a Find My Headphones feature.

Still, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones offer awesome value for money. I highly recommend picking them up now that they've fallen to their lowest price ever. For more options, check out our headphone deals coverage.