The best Dolby Atmos soundbar for the Super Bowl is on sale right now

My favorite soundbar is $50 off right now, making it a great time to splurge on one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars and integrate it with your exiting TV (or one of the top models in our Super Bowl TV deals guide). You can even have it shipped in time to showcase it's top-notch sound for Sunday's game. (There's also the option for in-store pickup).

It's not often that we see discounts on Sonos speakers, but right now the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar is $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's more than 10% off the $449 list price. Similar deals are also running at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Crutchfield (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

An upgrade to one of the best soundbars available, the second-gen Sonos Beam brings a new CPU, tweaked profiles, more audio formats, and HDMI eArc support. Dolby Atmos and other home-theater sound formats bring numerous ways to experience wide 3D sound, and pairs perfectly with 55-inch (or smaller) TVs.

As the multi-room speaker specialist's most affordable Dolby Atmos model, the second-gen Sonos Beam brings tweaked profiles, more audio formats, and HDMI eARC support into the mix. It features one central tweeter, three passive radiators and four elliptical mid-woofers, two of those forward-firing and the other two angled to either side to achieve a crisp central channel that emphasizes dialog clarity of the commentary throughout the game.

Dolby Atmos and other home-theater sound formats grant you numerous ways to experience wide 3D sound in your living room, bringing an immersive scale of the stadium's crowd noise to life with an expansive soundstage that stretches right out in front of you. The second-gen Beam has an upgraded CPU to improve the soundbar's height and surround abilities, and in our Sonos Beam review it worked tremendously well.

Trueplay tunes the sound to your space and optimal couch position, and brings even more value to this small speaker system. As with all other Sonos speakers, it's easily expandable with matching wireless surround speakers such as a pair of Sonos One speakers, and/or the Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer.