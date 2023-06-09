The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 has crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you're looking for the ultimate tablet, the iPad Pro is it. This model has a large 12.9-inch XDR display and incredible performance thanks to Apple's M2 chip.

Hence why I'm excited that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB) is $999 at Amazon right now. (Amazon lists the price as $1,049, with an additional $49 discount taken off at checkout.) This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this tablet, making it one of the best iPad deals running right now.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 chip, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. It's on sale for $1,049, but $49 is discounted during checkout for a final price of $999.

The iPad Pro 2022 is pretty much the ultimate tablet on the market. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 review, we loved this tablet's gorgeous XDR display, speedy performance, 5G connectivity and 10 hours of battery life.

We used Geekbench 5.4 to test the iPad Pro 2022's performance, and our tablet scored 1,862 on the single-core portion and 8,500 on the multi-core portion of the test. These are some of the best results we've seen from any tablet we've tested, and they smash competition like the iPad Pro 2021 (1,722 single-core, 7,298 multi-core) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (1,208 single-core, 3,228 multi-core). In short, the iPad Pro 2022 delivers excellent performance, whether you're editing photos, rendering 4K video or playing demanding games.

The iPad Pro 2022 has a 12.9-inch XDR display that can reach up to 1,290 nits of brightness. Colors looked rich and accurate on the iPad's screen, and the audio can get loud enough to fill a room with sound. As such, the iPad Pro 2022 is excellent for watching movies.

The iPad Pro 2022 also makes for a good laptop replacement, if you opt for some extra accessories. It's a shame the Magic Keyboard ($299) is so pricy, but it's sturdy and comfortable to type on.

The iPad Pro 2022 is at its lowest price ever, so now's the perfect time to pick one up. If you're looking for more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.