Target Black Friday sales are live — 17 deals I’d buy right now

Target isn’t waiting until after Thanksgiving to roll out epic deals. The Target Black Friday sale is well underway. And the retailer has massive discounts across loads of popular products including 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and lots more.

Don’t forget that Target also offers a holiday price match guarantee. This means that if you buy something today and then it drops to a lower price before December 24, you can reach out and Target will refund you the difference. Target is also price-matching against some of its biggest competitors including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, which is why Target is one of the best retailers to shop for Black Friday deals as you won’t be left out of pocket if your purchase drops further later on.

I track deals every single day for Tom’s Guide, so I’ve learned how to spot a top-tier deal from an overhyped saving, and I’m putting that knowledge to good use down below and rounding up my personal favorite Target deals that you can score in the Black Friday sales.

My favorite Target Black Friday deals right now

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23 @ Target

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? A single AirTag has only seen a modest discount at Target, but grab a four-pack of AirTags to get a bigger saving.

Roku Streaming Stick: was $49 now $29 @ Target

The best Roku for most people, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a great upgrade for your TV. It offers an intuitive interface, long Wi-Fi range and Dolby Vision support for the best possible picture. Plus, you can get built-in voice search for finding shows and movies to watch. Save 40% right now.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44 now $29 @ Target

Build the iconic Imperial TIE Fighter with this officially licensed Lego Star Wars set. It offers several play features including an accessible cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters to fire off laser-missiles. This set also comes with three Minifigures and is a great set for newbie builders as it's not too challenging.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5): was $69 now $49 @ Target

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget. Our pick for Game of the Year 2022, God of War Ragnarök is an essential PS5 game.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $54 @ Target

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 8 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates and take video calls in seconds. This Amazon smart speaker is on sale at Target for $54 in this Black Friday sale.

Keurig K-Classic: was $139 now $79 @ Target

PRICE DROP! The Keurig K-Classic makes 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea or hot chocolate. It features a 48-ounce water reservoir and has a strength control feature, which brews coffee that suits your taste. This speedy machine is Keurig's best-selling, no fuss coffee maker.

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $89 @ Target

The JBL Flip 6 is an impressive Bluetooth speaker that balances a compact size with strong audio quality. It's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. Ideal for pool parties and outdoor gatherings, its 12-hour battery will last all day, and its rich bass is another stand-out feature. It's Bluetooth connectivity has also been upgraded over its predecessor. The Flip 6 is a smart refresh of one of our favorite portable speakers around.

Ninja DZ201: was $199 now $119 @ Target

We tested the Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer and were impressed by its ability to cook two independent dishes at the same time. You can even set them to finish cooking simultaneously, so everything is ready at once. It’s an ideal model if you deal with picky eaters on a regular basis. Read our full Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer review for more info.

WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $127 @ Target

The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that boosts the internal storage of your Xbox Series X or Series S. This 1TB drive is on sale for $127 and increases the hard drive space of your Xbox console. It's a "plug and play" storage solution, it just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Target

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Target

$100 OFF! This is the the first price drop I've seen since we reviewed the updated QuietComfort Headphones model that launched in October. They come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor. The $100 Black Friday saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price and deserves to be snapped up before the offer ends.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Target is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Target

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.

PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle: was $599 now $499 @ Target

The latest Call of Duty only recently hit shelves so this bundle is a pretty good deal especially as it includes a new PS5 Slim console. The Modern Warfare 3 solo campaign wraps up the story this rebooted trilogy first started in 2019's Modern Warfare, but let's be honest: we're all here for the multiplayer and Warzone 2.0.

LG C3 42" 4K OLED: was $1,199 now $899 @ Target

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. It's $100 cheaper than it was last week. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less (albeit from a third party merchant).

