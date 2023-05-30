Score! MacBook Pro M2 just crashed to lowest price ever on Amazon

Want one of the best and longest-lasting laptops on the market? Lucky for you, this Apple MacBook is on sale for a big discount.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2/256GB) is just $1,099 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this laptop after a $200 discount. And it's one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

This 2022 model MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's powerful new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and seriously epic battery life. Right now, it's available at its lowest price ever courtesy of Amazon.

The MacBook Pro M2 is one of the best laptops on the market. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by its performance in almost every category.

Running on Apple's M2 chip, this MacBook Pro delivers lightning-fast performance. We were able to multitask between apps, tabs and videos and the laptop never slowed down. It's also ideal for creative work, as the MacBook Pro M2 blazes through tasks like editing photos and rendering 4K video.

You'll be able to use this laptop for a long time, too. Our MacBook Pro M2 lasted for an incredible 18 hours and 20 minutes in our battery testing, which is enough to get pretty much anyone through an entire day.

We like the 13.3-inch Retina display on the MacBook Pro M2, which offers good brightness and color accuracy. The speakers can fill a whole room with strong, bassy sound. And the keyboard is comfortable enough to work on all day. However, more ports would have been appreciated — there are only two Thunderbolt/USB4 ports and a headphone jack on the MacBook Pro M2.

If you're looking for a super-powered laptop, the MacBook Pro M2 is an excellent choice. Now that it's at its lowest price ever, I highly recommend picking one up. For more options, stay tuned to our MacBook deals coverage.