Best Ring Video Doorbell Cyber Monday deals 2020

The second-biggest shopping day of the year is here, and there are quite a few Ring Video Doorbell Cyber Monday deals as the Amazon-owned company slashes prices.

If you're in the market for a Ring Video Doorbell or a Ring security camera, many of the smart-home-device maker's products are being deeply discounted. Here are the Ring deals you can find online right now. Be sure to check out the rest of our Cyber Monday deals for savings on all sorts of products.

Ring Video Doorbell Cyber Monday deals

Ring Video Doorbell: was $100, now $69.99 @Amazon

Ring's most basic video doorbell is now on its second generation, and has 1080p video, motion detection and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It's very easy to install and runs on either battery power or household current. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Amazon Echo Dot: was $150, now $88 @ Amazon

This deal gets you the Ring Video Doorbell in Venetian Bronze and the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot. Both are excellent devices, and this deal basically gives you the Echo Dot for free and the doorbell for $20 off its regular price. However, it won't be back in stock until mid-December.View Deal

Ring Peephole Cam: was $130, now $69.99 @Amazon

This super-easy-to-install version of the Video Doorbell just pops onto either side of your front door's peephole. It runs on batteries but otherwise has all the functionality of the second-generation basic Ring.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was $200, now $139.99 @B&H

Ring's mid-tier video doorbell connects to Wi-Fi using 5GHz as well as the 2.4GHz band. It runs on either battery power or household current. It comes with a set of four interchangeable face plates to more closely match your house's exterior.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: was $230, now $159.99 @Amazon

The 3's bigger sibling tosses in an extra trick: four seconds of pre-roll video before every recorded event, so you can see what happened just before the motion sensor was triggered.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $250, now $169.99 @Amazon

Ring's premium doorbell gives you motion detection and full-color pre-roll in a very small package. It also adds customizable motion zones. You'll never have to change the batteries because the Ring Video Doorbell Pro runs on your household current. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3, Echo Show 5: now $149.99 @Amazon

These two products, marked down from $290, go hand in hand, making your home truly smart. With the Ring Video Doorbell 3, you can screen visitors with a live feed of your front door. The Echo Show 5 will pull this up on screen, and you get all the other great Alexa features.View Deal

Ring security cameras

Ring also makes security cameras: the Ring Indoor Cam (list price $59.99), Ring Stick Up Cam ($99.99), Ring Stick Up Cam Elite ($199.99), Ring Spotlight Cam ($199.99) and Ring Floodlight Cam ($249.99). While the Indoor Cam, Stick Up Cam Elite and Floodlight Cam used wired power, the regular Stick Up Cam and Spotlight Cam have wired, battery and solar-power options.

Like the video doorbells, the Ring security cameras all feature 1080p video, two-way-talk, Wi-Fi and Alexa support.

Ring Indoor Cam: was $60, now $44.99 @Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam is the basic security camera. You've got to plug it into the wall, but it's easy to set up and connects to a 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi network.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $100, now $79.99 @Amazon

This indoor-outdoor camera comes in four versions: one runs on batteries, another plugs into a standard wall outlet, a third uses solar power and, finally, the Elite model draws power from an Ethernet cable plugged into a router.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Solar: was $149, now $129.98 @Amazon

The solar-powered version of the Ring Stick Up Cam costs a bit more because it comes with an independently mounted solar panel.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam: was $200, now $149.99 @Amazon

This outdoor model features two bright LED lamps to illuminate your front porch or back yard, plus motion-activated alerts and a siren to scare away prowlers. Like Ring's Stick Up Cam, it can run on batteries, a wall outlet or solar power.View Deal

Ring Floodlight Cam: was $250, now $189.99 @Amazon

Ring's top-end outdoor security camera comes with two very bright floodlights and a siren, and lets you designate motion-detection privacy zones. It's got to be connected to your home's wiring by a professional.View Deal

Other Ring products

Ring makes more than just video doorbells and security cameras. Its solar pathlights and DIY home-security systems are also on sale, and the latter comes in several combinations to fit any size home. Both are compatible with other Ring devices, and of course with Alexa devices too.

Ring Smart Lighting Bridge was $49, now $19 @ Amazon

Ring has a number of smart lighting products, but in order for them to connect to your home network, you'll need the Smart Lighting Bridge, which is currently 50% off. Each bridge supports up to 50 Ring products. View Deal

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit: was $200, now $119.99 @Amazon

Ring's kit is already one of our best DIY security systems, and with this huge price cut, it's now one of the least expensive. You'll get a base station, a keypad, a motion sensor, an entry sensor and a range extender. Additional entry sensors are $20 each.View Deal

Ring Alarm kit & Video Doorbell: was $340, now $219.98 @Amazon

You can also get the Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with a Ring Video Doorbell, marked down from $340, to protect your home both inside and out.View Deal

Ring Cyber Monday deals: What to look for

Amazon, Ring's owner, is offering good deals on Ring doorbells and security cameras, although some other retailers are undercutting even those numbers. When it comes to the best Ring Video Doorbell Cyber Monday deals, look for discounts of $30 or more on current or previous-generation video doorbells.

Amazon also has a habit of bundling the Ring Video Doorbell with Alexa-enabled smart displays, such as the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's a good way to get both items on sale, and you can use the Echo Show 5 (as well as any other Amazon smart display) to view live video from the Ring doorbell, and talk with the person at your door.