Quick! This Asus 2-in-1 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off

The best gaming laptops are already highly portable machines, but a hybrid laptop/tablet like the Asus ROG Flow Z13 takes things to a whole new level. Offering the power of a traditional laptop and the sleek profile of a tablet, this is the ideal device for gaming on the go.

Even better, you can currently get the Asus ROG Flow Z13 with Nvidia RTX 3050 on sale for $1,299 at Newegg (opens in new tab). That’s a $500 saving compared to its regular retail price of $1,799, and one of the best laptop deals we’ve spotted in the ongoing Presidents Day sales.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2022): was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Asus ROG Glow Z13 combines the best of a gaming laptop and a tablet-style device. It's idea for gaming on the go and packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It's also got a 13.4-inch touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The successor to the Asus ROG Flow X13, we named the Asus ROG Flow Z13 one of the best laptops at CES 2022 after being impressed with several of its smart upgrades. But it’s the thin, light and extremely versatile design that continues to impress us — this really is a gaming laptop that can be used in almost any situation.

This model packs a 13.4-inch FHD touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for fast-paced games where smooth gameplay is key. Plus, the included RGB keyboard can be easily removed if you want to use the machine as a tablet. Plus, thanks to the built-in kickstand the Z13 can function as a Nintendo Switch rival if you pair up a wireless controller.

In terms of specs, this configuration comes boasting an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, which has been paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It also packs 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storing several of the best PC games at once. While not the most powerful specs you’ll find in a gaming laptop, that’s more than enough power for some top-tier PC gaming.

But if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 with integrated graphics is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — that’s a $200 discount off its previous price of $1,299. Although, personally we’d advise springing for the RTX 3050 model as you’re getting a fair bit more power for the extra cost.

Alternatively, check out our roundup of the best laptop deals for even more discounts on powerful gaming machines.