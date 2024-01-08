Quick! There’s 25% off the Helix Midnight in new year sale — plus you’ll get two free pillows

The Helix Midnight ranks highly in our best mattress guide, thanks to its pressure absorbing memory foam that has been crafted specifically with side sleepers in mind. In what will be welcome news for anyone looking to improve their sleep in 2024, Helix has kicked off the new year with a brand new 25% off sale, bringing the price of a queen size Helix Midnight mattress down to just $999 — which matches Helix’s Black Friday sale prices.

As a hybrid, the Helix Midnight is made out of a combination of coils and memory foam, which work together to provide excellent temperature regulation, highly effective motion isolation and outstanding pressure relieving support specifically for side sleepers. It does such a good job of providing cushioning across the shoulders, hips and knees that it tops our best mattress for side sleepers guide.

Even at full MSRP, the Helix Midnight punches way beyond its mid-range price tag, but the new 25% off sale means that prices start at just over $700 for a twin. This beats the evergreen Helix mattress sale of 20% that we’re used to seeing from Helix, and recreates savings we’re only used to seeing during major sale events. Let’s take a closer look at both the mattress and the deal.