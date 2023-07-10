Quick! The MacBook Air 15-inch is $100 off ahead of Prime Day

One of our favorite laptops of the year and one of the best MacBooks ever made is discounted ahead of Prime Day 2023 .

The MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,199 at Amazon . That’s the lowest price we’ve seen Apple’s new laptop drop to, and it makes recommending what’s already a 5-star MacBook that much easier. UK readers can also make a saving, with the MacBook Air 15-inch on sale for £1,280 at Amazon UK — it normally retails at £1,399.

As we said in our MacBook Air 15-inch review , this is simply the best laptop you can buy today.

This is one of the best MacBook deals around when you consider the sheer quality of the new M2-powered laptop. When you pair that chip with a 10-core GPU and a stunning Liquid Retina display (resolution 2,880 x 1,864) you’re left with a MacBook that has few rivals.

There’s a reason we awarded the MacBook Air 15-inch our Editor’s Choice award. When it comes to web browsing and other everyday computing tasks, Apple’s laptop is tough to top. Despite being larger than the MacBook Air 13-inch , this year’s model is still one of the thinnest laptops on the market. Even with a larger screen, this MacBook is just 0.45 inches thick and it weighs only 3.3 pounds.

The MacBook Air 15 has real staying power, too. Apple claims its device has up to 18 hours of battery life, though during our tests we found the real figure to be a shade under 15 hours. That’s still an impressive result.

When it comes to servicing the needs of most users, the MacBook Air 15 has more than enough power, but it doesn’t quite pack the processing grunt of recent MacBook Pro models. Unlike the MacBook Pro 13-inch , the 15-incher lacks active cooling, which leads to a reduction in performance. Unless you’re a really high-end user though, you’re unlikely to notice much of a drop off when using the latest MacBook.

With Prime Day almost upon us, this MacBook 15 deal obviously isn’t the only discount to check out. The M1-powered MacBook Air 13-inch is on sale for $999 at Best Buy, which is a solid $250 saving over normal RRP.