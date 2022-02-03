Presidents Day sale at Lenovo takes up to 60% off laptops

President’s Day laptop sales are appearing left and right — but this sale at Lenovo stands out from the crowd.

For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on select Lenovo laptops at Lenovo’s online store. Whether you’re looking for a new work companion or a gaming powerhouse, there are plenty of options, so make sure to check this sale out. Below, we’ll spotlight one of our favorite deals.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (13”): was $2,009 now $803 @ Lenovo

This deal takes an amazing $1,200 (or 60%) off one of Lenovo’s best laptops. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, and delivers great performance and visuals with plenty of ports to boot.

The ThinkPad X13 is a great, powerful laptop, and right now you can get it for a steal at just $803. Lenovo laptops are known for their durability, so this is a great machine whether you’re working at home or on the go. Plus, with a speedy performance and a comfortable keyboard, you’ll be able to work at full efficiency.

On a smaller budget? You can pick up the Lenovo Chromebook 14e for just $239 right now. With a 14” display, this Chromebook won’t break the bank and is perfect for everyday use. It’s even spill-proof, resisting spills of up to 330ml. This is a good choice for students or busy family life.

Or, if you’re considering a gaming laptop, Lenovo has your back. Check out the Lenovo Legion sale — you can pick up a great gaming rig starting from just $879 right now. There are even plenty of PC game deals to be found on the Lenovo store, like Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for $16 .