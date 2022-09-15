PlayStation Store Blockbuster sale sees PS5 games crash to $7

The PlayStation Store has just launched its latest promotion, the Blockbuster Games sale. While the digital storefront practically always running some form of discount, this collection of offers is one of its most substantial so far this year and sees literally hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games significantly reduced.

The Blockbuster Games sale (opens in new tab) is due to run on the PlayStation Store until September 28, and all together packs nearly 1,000 discounts when you factor in all the DLC bundles that have also been discounted. The real headline grabbers however are the savings on some of the best PS5 games with the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7 and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut all included.

(opens in new tab) Blockbuster Games sale: up to 75% off @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

The PlayStation Store's new Blockbuster Games sale sees literally hundreds of the best PS5 and PS4 games reduced with deals starting from just $7. The savings range from epic RPGs to fast-paced shooter as well as sports games as well. There's something for everyone, and if you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription you can get a bigger deal on select titles.

The best PlayStation Store Blockbuster deals

Several of our favorite games of 2022 have seen price cuts in this PlayStation Store promotion. This includes The Quarry, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, these are all games we thoroughly recommend. Especially if you skipped them at launch because you were too busy playing Horizon: Forbidden West and Elden Ring.

The best PS4 games included in this sale shouldn’t be overlooked either, particularly because many of them offer a free next-gen upgrade and even the ones that don’t can still be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility. For example, if you don’t already own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now is the perfect time as the Game of the Year Edition is just $9, and it will give you free access to the next-gen version which is scheduled to launch this winter. The Last of Us Part II for $24 is another PS4 title we strongly recommend, and it plays even better on Sony’s next-gen console.

The PlayStation Store Blockbuster sale runs for the next two weeks, which should be more than enough time to comb through the hundreds of discounts and pick out the savings that most appeal to you. Just to be warned, there are so many worthwhile PS5 and PS4 games on offer here you’ll probably end up picking up quite a few at once.