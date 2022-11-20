Peacock's Black Friday deal is just 99 cents per month

Peacock, one of our favorite streaming services, is finally getting in on the Black Friday deals. And it's just in time to draw cord-cutters in, as Peacock will have an NFL live stream, among much more live content for Thanksgiving.

For a limited time, Peacock Premium is $0.99 per month (opens in new tab). That locks you into a low-low price (savings of $4 per month) for your first 12 months. This tier will get you the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live, and The National Dog Show.

(opens in new tab) Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)

Peacock has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. It also has live events from the NFL, WWE and more.

This deal would seem to be for new subscribers, though we imagine some current subscribers will find ways to get around that deal.

Peacock is also the way to watch Nope online without renting or buying Jordan Peele's new movie on its own. In addition to the Patriots vs Vikings game on Thanksgiving Day, Peacock will also play host to Spanish-language World Cup live streams.

Oh, and parents of young kids will probably find Peacock valuable, as that's where Minions: The Rise of Gru is streaming.

We like Peacock a lot, and it's even one of our picks for the best streaming services online. That's because in addition to a slowly growing lineup of solid originals (We Are Lady Parts is a favorite), Peacock has Premier League live streams, live WWE action and live news too.