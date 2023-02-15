Our favorite budget mattress is just $699 ahead of Presidents' Day

Shopping for a new mattress can quickly get expensive, especially if you're looking for a quality bed. Fortunately, there are plenty of Presidents' Day mattress sales available right now. One of our favorite deals is knocking 33% off our top value mattress.

For a limited time, you can get the Nectar Memory Foam mattress (queen) for just $699. That's 33% off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen this month. It's also just $30 shy of its all-time price low, which we saw on Cyber Monday. We rated the Nectar mattress as the best mattress when it comes to value.

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

Need a new foundation for your bed? As part of its sitewide sale, Nectar is also taking 33% off bases and foundations. The Nectar Foundation is an inexpensive way to support your mattress. It's easy to set up, clean, and durable. After discount, the twin is $269 (was $399) and the queen is $359 (was $549)

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet holds a spot in our list of the best duvets. It's super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet it's fully breathable during the hot summer months.

Rarely on sale, the Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. This is one of the best mattress sales we've seen on a weighted blanket.

If you're not familiar with Nectar, we named it one of the best mattress in a box manufacturers. The company makes three mattresses: the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, the Nectar Premier mattress, and the Nectar Premier Copper mattress. In terms of value and comfort, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is our Editor's Choice pick for the best bed you can buy. (You can read our Nectar mattress review for our thorough hands-on).

The mattress is designed to relieve pressure points along your body and evenly distribute your weight with its three layers of memory foam. If you like sleeping on a cool bed, the mattress' quilted Tencel cover also provides breathability and should help you stay cool so you don't wake up in a pool of perspiration in the middle-of-the night.

Nectar mattresses come with a one-year trial period, along with free shipping and returns, which makes them ideal for commitment-phobic shoppers. We also like that Nectar offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Nectar promo codes for more ways to save.