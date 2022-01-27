Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 — latest stock updates

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is the latest desktop GPU that everyone wants to get a hold of. It’s a more moderately specced and less expensive alternative to its beefier siblings, but it’s already proving just as tricky to track down as the more powerful RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090.

On paper, the RTX 3050 isn’t a particularly impressive card. It’s designed for 1080p/60fps gaming, which isn’t something that most PC gamers want in 2022. It’s also got a Lite Hash Rate algorithm which severely limits the card's ability to mine Ethereum, making it less appealing to crypto miners.

However, the ongoing global chip shortage is making just about any GPU a target for scalpers and desperate PC gamers alike. Because of this, the RTX 3050 is already proving to be an elusive component. The graphics card was released today (January 27) and is already selling out at a host of major retailers, so if you want to get your hands on one you need to act now.

The card starts from $249/£239, but the higher-end options could come in at around double that price. There also isn’t an RTX 3050 Founders Edition, so you will have to opt for a card from one of Nvidia’s partners. As there is expected to be a significant shortage of RTX 3050 stock, scoring a card at standard retail price will be a tough task.

Below is a rundown of all the major retailers that are stocking, or will stock, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. Make sure to bookmark this page as we will regularly update it with the latest stock information. We also advise signing up for any retailer-specific stock alerts. Once you’ve done that, it’s just a matter of staying vigilant and practicing patience.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 in the U.S.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: check availability @ Amazon

Amazon isn't one to announce restocks, but we do expect the world's biggest online retailer to offer RTX 3050 stock at some point today. So far the retailer doesn't have any stock.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: from $249 @ Newegg

The Newegg shuffle gives customers a chance to win the opportunity to purchase a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 via random ballot drawing. It's currently open, so get your name in the hat.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: from $399 @ Zotac

Zotac is offering the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC for $399. The card sold out in seconds though, but more stock is expected soon.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: check stock @ Best Buy

Like most big box retailers, Best Buy will have RTX 3050 stock at some point. However, at the moment they're only listing RTX 3050 laptops with prices from $949.

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 in the U.K.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: check stock @ Overclockers

Overclockers are one of the biggest GPU sellers in the U.K. and are a natural place to start when looking for RTX 3050 stock. The retailer is currently sold out but is sure to have fresh allocation in the near future.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: £369 @ eBuyer

eBuyer was one of the first retailers to offer the RTX 3050. The retailer offered the MSI model for a rather steep £369, but even this is now listed as "coming soon".

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: Gaming PCs

If you're really desperate to get your hands on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 without delay, an alternative to buying the card standalone is to purchase a pre-built PC or gaming laptop with the GPU already installed.

This method has proved a far more reliable and straightforward way to get hold of other cards in the 30-series, and we expect that to be the case with the RTX 3050 as well.

Right now, the card is available in laptop form. Make sure to check out these RTX 3050 laptops at Neweggif you've decided that a keenly-priced gaming laptop may be the way to go instead of chasing graphic card stock for weeks, or potentially months.

If you need some purchasing advice, this ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop with the RTX 3050 and an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor for $1,599has certainly caught our eye.

Retailers that allow customers to configure their own desktop tower also aren't offering the RTX 3050 as a choice quite yet. However, we expect this to change very soon, so watch this space.