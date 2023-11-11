Massive Amazon Black Friday sale this weekend — 15 deals I'd buy now

Black Friday deals have arrived. You might think it's still too early but retailers are already offering epic deals on an assortment of best-selling items. And Amazon in particular isn’t holding back when it comes to slicing money off our favorite gadgets.

This weekend there are hundreds of Black Friday deals available on Amazon with big discounts on everything from countertop air fryers to high-performance running shoes. Whatever you’ve got on your Amazon wishlist there’s likely a deal for you right now. My personal favorite discount is the Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) for $349, or this fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle for $299 and includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As there are so many Amazon Black Friday deals to shop this weekend, below I’ve rounded up a hand-picked selection of the best sales that are currently available. Plus, make sure to check out our Amazon promo codes and Black Friday coupons guides for more even ways to save this holiday season.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals right now

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. You'll need to check the coupon code before checkout to get this discounted price.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44 now $29 @ Amazon

Build the iconic Imperial TIE Fighter with this officially licensed Lego Star Wars set. It offers several play features including an accessible cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters to fire off laser-missiles. This set also comes with three Minifigures and is a great set for newbie builders as it's not too challenging.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $179 now $84 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's been discounted to $84 which is just shy of its lowest price.

eero 6+: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

The eero 6+ is a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support. The devices themselves are absolutely tiny compared to other mesh routers which means they're easy to place throughout your home. Besides the reliability and simple setup that comes with eero's mesh routers, there's also a number of interesting extra features. For instance, you can use an Echo dot as a mesh extender for free but if you sign up for an eero Plus subscription, eero Internet Backup lets you use your phone's hotspot to get your home network back online.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they're among the best running shoes we've tested. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount during the Black Friday deals.

Ninja DZ201: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

At 40% off, this is a huge saving on a fantastic kitchen countertop appliance. We tested the Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer and were impressed by its ability to cook two independent dishes at the same time. You can even set them to finish cooking simultaneously, so everything is ready at once. It’s an ideal model if you deal with picky eaters on a regular basis. Read our full Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer review for more details.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Amazon

One of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Amazon. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is an essential Switch package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Selling out fast! A deal this hot won't last long. Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. This is the cheapest it's been and an amazing price for a 55-inch OLED.

