Killer Black Friday TV deal: 55-inch TCL 4K TV just $228 and will sell out fast

Black Friday deals are in full swing, with Walmart's Deals for Days event offering some of the best bargains of the year weeks before the big event. And the hottest sale of the day is this 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV selling for an astonishingly low $228 at Walmart.

The TCL 55-inch Roku TV (55S21) isn't part of the usual 4-Series and 5-Series model lines, but there's still a lot to love, from the Roku smart TV platform, which has thousands of movies and shows available for streaming, along with hundreds of apps and services, to the 55-inch display, which boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for better color and brightness.

It's outfitted with four HDMI ports, dual-band Wi-Fi for effortless setup, and works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google for voice control when paired with a smart speaker or other device.

Image TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV: just $228 @ Walmart

The TCL 55-inch Roku TV (55S21) is a 4K smart TV with an unbeatable price, and it's only at Walmart. It offers HDR support, four HDMI ports, and has our favorite streaming platform baked right in.

Though not a part of TCL's standard offerings – it looks like a unique model made just for Walmart's sales event – there's no denying the quality behind the TCL name, and the Roku TV platform is consistently one of the best, thanks to a straightforward menu design and easy navigation.

But sharp-eyed buyers may notice what's not listed above. It doesn't have mini-LED, the hallmark of TCL's top model, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635), or even QLED, which you'd get on the TCL 5-Series Roku TV (S535).

But let's be honest, any 55-inch 4K smart TV that sells for under $300 is a steal. Be sure to check out all the latest Black Friday TV deals to save big.