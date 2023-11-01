I’m a mattress writer – these are the 3 best early Black Friday king mattress sales under $1,000

If you're scouring the king mattress sales looking for a comfy large bed for less, you're in luck as I've found three of the best early Black Friday mattress deals right now on king mattresses. The best deal in my opinion saves you nearly $600 off a king DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid at DreamCloud, reducing the price to $999 (was $1,669). But it isn't all about the DreamCloud – there are superb king mattress sales from Nectar and Cocoon by Sealy too.

Not only are these mattresses affordable for a king size, they also make an appearance in our official best mattress guide. That means each mattress has been tested and approved by our panel of sleep experts.

As a sleep writer, part of my job is to check out mattress sales to find great offers on top-rated beds. And this year’s Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to get your hands on one of the best king size mattresses for less.

So whether you’re on the hunt for an ultra-soft memory foam king mattress or a budget-friendly hybrid in the sales, these are my top three recommendations…

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: $1,699 $999 for a king size at DreamCloud

Boasting four layers of comforting CertiPUR-US certified foam, this firm, luxury hybrid is perfect for all sleepers. It has one layer of individually wrapped coils for motion isolation, making it a great choice for couples, and comes with extras such as a 365-night trial and an offer on a bedding bundle. However, sleepers with a lighter build may want something softer, which is why we also recommend the memory foam version (a king is now $949).

Nectar Hybrid Mattress: $1,499 $999 for a king size at Nectar

With a mixture of steel coils, gel memory foam, and a cooling cover, this hybrid promises a refreshing, pressure-relieving sleep. Winning several awards for its all-inclusive design, the bed comes with generous extras such as a lifetime warranty, year-long sleep trial, and a bedding offer. We also highly recommend the cheaper memory foam version, which we awarded high test marks in our Nectar Mattress review. You'll get a 365-night trial with the Nectar Hybrid, plus a lifetime warranty and free shipping. That's excellent value.

Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress: $1,389 $899 for a king size at Cocoon by Sealy Want the softness of a memory foam without the trapped heat, and all for an affordable price? Then definitely consider the Cocoon Chill. Our testers praised the best-selling mattress for its temperature regulation, excellent pressure relief, and superb motion isolation, with side-sleeping reviewers being the most impressed. While the 100-night trial and 10-year warranty isn’t as generous as rival Nectar’s terms, Sealy’s deals tend to be evergreen so you don’t have to be strategic about when you buy.

King size mattress dimensions: how big is a king bed?

A Standard King in the US measures at 76 inches wide by 80 inches long (193x203 centimetres). A Queen measures at 60x80 inches (152x203.5 in centimetres), meaning that a king and a queen give the same amount of legroom.

A queen’s width, however, is 16 inches smaller. Most couples will fare well with either, but if you (or your partner) is plus-sized, prefer to sleep on your back or stomach, or simply sleep better with more space, a king size is the way to go.