Hurry! Walmart is knocking 40% off Shark and Ninja home appliances

The holidays are coming in fast. Whether you'r shopping for yourself (we won't judge) or someone on your holiday list, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now.

For example, right now Walmart is taking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on home appliances with deals from $42 after discount. The sale includes cordless vacuums, coffee machines, air fryers, indoor grills, and more.

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances right now. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen all year. After discount, prices start from $42.

If you're looking for a new device for your kitchen, we're fans of the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer for $119 ($50 off). One of the reasons why we love it is that everything we've cooked in it has come out perfect. Steaks cooked to the right temperature, crispy French fries like they came from fast food joints, and grilled veggies that retain their flavor.

When it comes to cooking meats, such as thick cut pork chops on the bone, the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill comes with a smart thermometer that monitors the temperature so that it cooks exactly to your preference. We found it extremely helpful, too, that it has programmable selections to choose what kind of meat you’re cooking and your preferred doneness level. It’ll even tell you to flip over the meat once it’s halfway done to reach your preferred temperature.

Meanwhile, the Shark Detect Pro Handheld Vacuum for $399 ($50 off) is another epic deal. I've been using this vacuum and love how it's great at picking up everyday debris, including pet hair, in a single pass without creating a ball of hair. What’s more, it comes with an auto-empty system, so every time you dock it the vacuum will auto-clean itself. (All you need to do is dump debris from the auto-empty system once its filled).

Our advice is to hurry as these deals will end soon.