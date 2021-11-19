Hurry! This massive 70-inch 4K TV is just $448 in Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday deals are already going strong already, so if you've been holding off on buying a great 4K TV at a discount price, now's your chance to act. We've just spotted a big deal that brings a 70-incher down to a ridiculous price.

For a limited time only, Walmart has the 70-inch RCA TV on sale for $448. This offer takes 18% off the original price, saving you $101 in total. Keep in mind that demand is high and stock is limited, so make sure to act fast.

RCA 70" 4K TV: was $549 now $448 @ Walmart RCA 70" 4K TV: was $549 now $448 @ Walmart

This Black Friday deal just brought the RCA 70-inch 4K TV down to $448, saving you a total of $101. This smart webOS TV features a massive 4K Ultra HD display, Motion Enhancement technology and HDR10 support. Plus, it features great streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

This particular RCA model rivals some of the best TVs on the market in terms of features. It offers a 70-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, HDR10 support and motion enhancement technology — all packed in a sleek design.

This smart TV also runs an intuitive webOS TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Prime Video and more.

Its bright and colorful display is bound to be the center of attention of any room. And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that this smart TV also works with Google Assistant. With hands-free voice control enabled you can navigate through your new TV with just the sound of your voice.

Overall, this deal is an absolute bargain compared to many other 70-inch TVs on the market. Plus, TVs have a tendency of selling out fast, so do make sure to act fast while the stock lasts. And if you want to explore other options on the market, check out our roundup of Black Friday TV deals.