Hurry! This $299 Cyber Monday Apple Watch 6 deal won't last long

Stop what you're doing because Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals just discounted the Apple Watch 6 to $299. Although that's not quite lowest price we've ever seen for this version of smartwatch, it's the best Cyber Monday deal happening for the Apple Watch today.

Right now the Apple Watch 6 is just $299 at Walmart. Though this is last year's Apple Watch, it started at $399, meaning you'll save $100 on what remains a highly-capable smartwatch. This is one of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals you'll find at the moment, but we don't expect it to last long — Walmart Cyber Monday deals sell out quickly.

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $299. The Apple Watch 6 features a bright display, powerful S6 processor, and built-in bloody oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. The sale is for the Product Red model only.

Though we we're hoping to see bigger savings on the Apple Watch 7 this Cyber Monday, we have no problem settling for this Apple Watch 6 deal. Based on last year's Apple Watch 6 review, we considered it the best smartwatch on the market.

The smartwatch has a bright Always-On Retina display, blood oxygen monitoring and an 18-hour battery life. You can also take advantage of Apple Watch sleep tracking by fully charging the smartwatch in just 90 minutes during the day.

Better yet, the Series 6 works smoothly with watchOS 8, the latest version of Apple's smartwatch software that introduces a redesigned messaging experience, new Mindfulness app and support for digital keys.

The Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED is also a part of Apple’s limited edition products, made in partnership with (RED). That partnership sees part of the proceeds from the (PRODUCT)RED product line go towards Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response and lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. Scoop up this Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal at Walmart today, and you'll be doing some good.