Hurry! This carrier is taking up to $1,000 off multiple Samsung Galaxy phones

From Prime Day to 4th of July sales, there are a lot of major retail events happening in the coming days. However, here's one deal I don't foresee being any cheaper in the coming weeks.

Currently, you can take up to $1,000 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 phone with trade-in at Xfinity Mobile. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen from any carrier. The offer is valid for new customers and new line activations only. Additionally, you'll need to trade in your old device to get these prices. Nevertheless, it's one of the best deals out there. (Check out our guide to the best Xfinity Mobile promo codes for more ways to save).

Xfinity Mobile is knocking up to $1,000 off multiple Samsung Galaxy phones with trade-in. This is one of the biggest dollar-off discounts we've seen from any phone carrier. It's especially rare to find a deal that applies to so many different models. The sale includes the Galaxy S22 family, Galaxy S23 family, Z Flip 4, or Z Fold 4.

Here at Tom's Guide, we're huge fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and it currently tops our roundup of the best phones you can buy. That's not a ranking we give out lightly.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we concluded that the phone takes Samsung's flagship to the next level with a whopping 200MP camera and lots of other photography improvements. You also get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy for the fastest speed on Android, stellar battery life and smart One UI 5.1 upgrades.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's impressive display shouldn't be overlooked. The stunning 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED panel can reach a peak brightness of up to 1,750 nits and has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip capable of delivering consistently solid performance even when multitasking.

We also consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra one of the best camera phones on the market. It packs a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 10x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP selfie lenses, all of which combine for a camera setup capable of excellent shots. However, it's the 200MP main lens that steals the show. Plus, the Samsung phone also offers upgraded video stabilization and support for filming 8K video at 30 fps.

