Hurry! This 50-inch 4K Black Friday TV deal is just $199 at Walmart

Epic Black Friday TV deals are as synonymous with the holiday season as eating your entire body weight in turkey, and Walmart has a scorcher of a cheap TV deal here. In fact, this is easily one of the strongest Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far in 2021.

Right now, you can get a 50-inch Sceptre 4K LED TV for $199 at Walmart. That’s a massive $158 off its standard retail price of $328. We’ve seen some very tempting Walmart Black Friday deals already but a sub $200 50-inch television is not a discount to be ignored. We don’t expect stock of this one to stick around for long.

Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $328 now $199 @ Walmart Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $328 now $199 @ Walmart

As part of its Black Friday deals, Walmart is offering this 50-inch TV for $199. That's an excellent price for a television of this size. You do sacrifice Smart TV features but they can be easily added by purchasing an additional streaming stick.

As you might expect, with such a bargain price tag comes the omission of some features you’d see on more premium sets. It’s just a standard LED display but it’s still got 4K resolution output. It should also be noted it’s not a Smart TV, so you won’t have instant access to streaming platforms.

However, that particular issue can be easily rectified by picking up one of the best streaming devices, and now’s the perfect time as plenty of Black Friday Roku deals are running. These devices plug into the back of your television and will instantly give it all the smart features you could want from Netflix streaming to web browsing.

Because this television is limited in a few areas we’d recommend it as an excellent pick for a bedroom, kids room or office space. It’s probably not the TV to buy if you need a new one for the main living room. However, as a secondary device, it more than gets the job done. Not to mention, at such a low price it’s easy to forgive the shortcomings.

If you’ve got your heart set on something a little more full-featured then make sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday TV deals. This isn’t the only seriously impressive holiday deal we’ve spotted lately, and it likely won’t be the last either. Keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of all the best Black Friday deals over the coming days.