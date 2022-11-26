Hurry! The best OLED TV I tested this year is $899 for Black Friday TV deals

Even though it's the next day, Black Friday deals are still in full swing as we transition to Cyber Monday. So even if you didn't score a cheap TV deal yesterday, there's plenty of great discounts available now on top-rated TVs.

And if there’s one TV deal that you should take a closer look at today it's the LG C2 42” OLED on sale for $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s $400 off the TV’s original price, making my top pick for the best OLED TV of the year a no-brainer purchase during Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals. But since it's just about the lowest price it’s ever been, so I wouldn't wait — act now to get this awesome TV at this special discount. OLED TVs have only dropped below $1,000 a handful of times in deals history, after all.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 5-star LG C2 OLED TV is now $400 cheaper than usual in the 42-inch configuration, which is perfect for smaller spaces or gaming setups. There are several reasons we named the C2 the best TV (opens in new tab) of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

I reviewed several TVs this year, but as I noted in my LG C2 OLED TV review, none impressed me more than this OLED. So when I see this kind of a discount for Black Friday deals, I send the sale details to anyone I know in the market for new TV. If you're one of those people, here are a few reasons I recommend the LG C2 OLED TV:

If you've yet to own an OLED TV, the LG C2 is the best place to start. While it might not be as affordable as a basic 4K LCD TV, OLED quality is a game-changer. Whether it's for immersive gaming or a blockbuster movie night, OLED's contrast, brightness control and color reproduction can't be beat.

The deep blacks of an OLED panel are particularly awesome if a show or movie has a lot of shadows and fires in it, such as House of the Dragon on HBO Max. Meanwhile, watching the mirror dimension scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home on the C2 OLED, the colors of Peter’s suit and Dr. Strange’s cape looked exceptionally rich. Even with all the mind-bending action, the clarity of the two heroes easily captured my attention.

I've mentioned gaming a few times — this 42-inch configuration of the LG C2 makes a great monitor, considering its size. What's more, it's equipped with premium gaming features, including multiple gaming genre presets, a dedicated low-latency mode, support for 120Hz refresh rates and VRR (variable refresh rates), which makes it perfect for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For $899, the LG C2 OLED is the deal to get today. Again, I wouldn't wait long, as we've seen cheap OLED TV deals go out of stock quickly for Black Friday. And since I don't expect the price to drop lower for Cyber Monday, you'll know you're getting the best price of the year for this TV.

Looking for more options? Check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog for our favorite savings on TVs, soundbars, streaming devices and more.