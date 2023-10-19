Hurry! The 14-inch MacBook Pro just returned to its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Looking for an early Black Friday 2023 deal that's juicer than the Giant Peach James rides around with his bug pals in Roald Dahl's classic children's novel? Then good news! The 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro has just returned to its lowest ever price.

Right now, you can pick up the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro/512GB) for $1,799 at B&H. That $200 discount from its usual $1,999 means this is the joint lowest sales price I've ever seen this incredibly powerful MacBook go for.

MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ B&H

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The thick end of $2k is hardly pocket change, granted. But for your $1,800, you're getting one hell of a laptop; one that's ideal for professional creatives thanks to the cutting edge components it's rocking under the hood.

This particular model is the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023), which we absolutely gushed over in our review. At the time, my boss Mark Spoonauer said Apple's megaton portable PC "raises the bar for laptop performance, with the M2 Pro Chip delivering incredible speed in our testing."

He wasn't fibbing, either. Thanks to its 10-core M2 Pro chip, 16-core GPU and 16GB of unified memory, this year's base MacBook Pro model hands in truly blistering performance. In our Geekbench tests, the latest Pro absolutely crushed it, handing in a single-core score of 1,941 and multi-core score of a gobsmacking 14,965.

Suffice to say, for even the most demanding video-editing tasks, the MacBook Pro 14-inch has you covered. Whether you're an aspiring filmmaker or a 3D artist, there's not a computing task you can throw at the Pro it won't knock out of the park with ease.

As a massive display snob who regularly tanks his credit score buying the best OLED TVs, I also appreciate the MacBook Pro 14-inch's seriously impressive mini-LED display. Black levels aren't quite OLED quality, but they're not a million miles off, either. During our tests, this laptop's 14.2-inch screen registered 117.7% of the SRGB color gamut, while also covering 83.4% during our more demanding DCI-P3 color space test.

In real-world speak, hot damn is it an impressive screen. So if you're looking for one of the very best MacBooks you can buy ahead of a certain mega sales event, you're not going to find a much better deal before Black Friday.