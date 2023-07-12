Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just crashed to lowest price ever for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is so good we've named it the best phone you can buy. And with this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can snag Samsung's flagship for the lowest price yet.

Right now the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available for just $849 at Amazon. Not only is that $350 off, it's the lowest price we've seen for the S23 Ultra at Amazon. And I can vouch for how good this phone is because I reviewed it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $849 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone we've reviewed this year. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that not only delivers top performance among Android devices but also helps the S23 Ultra last a long time on a charge. Its cameras take excellent pictures, particularly when you need to zoom in on a subject. Now that it's at its lowest price ever, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an incredible value.

As you'll see in my Galaxy S23 Ultra review, this flagship phone has everything you need for work and play. The 200MP main camera captures stunning photos and even beat Apple in our S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max face-off. You also get very powerful 10x telephoto and 3x telephoto zoom lenses that put the current iPhone to shame.

Another highlight is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, which offers silky smooth performance along with class-leading graphics might. You'll love playing intensive games on this phone. Plus, the chip is super efficient, helping this device last over 13 hours on our battery test. That's good enough to land on our best phone battery life list.

The immersive 6.8-inch OLED display on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is best in class, and there's an S Pen on board for you to take notes, draw and more. The only strikes against the S23 Ultra is that the curved screen can sometimes be cumbersome and that there's no upgrade in charging speed versus the previous model.

This is hands-down one of the best Prime Day phone deals so I would act fast.