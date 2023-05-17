Hurry! Memorial Day sale cuts $1,000 off this epic 65-inch Samsung QLED TV

Heads up, everyone! Another excellent Memorial Day sale has appeared, and it's for one of the best TVs on the market.

The Samsung 65-inch QN95B QLED TV is $1,597 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. After a huge $1,000 discount, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers the same price. I highly recommend acting on this deal before it's gone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" QN95B QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung QN95B is the premium QLED TV to buy. It delivers stunning brightness, great color reduction and impressive cable management thanks to the Samsung OneConnect box. There's HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

The QN95B is our QLED winner for the best TV on the market. Want to know why? Just check out our Samsung QN95B Neo QLED review, where the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED delivered top-class performance in almost every category.

First up, the Samsung QN95B offers incredible brightness. We measured a peak brightness of 1905.8 nits, making the QN95B one of the brightest TVs we've ever tested. Color accuracy was similarly excellent — we saw a Delta-E score of 1.2, and 99.97% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. To top it off, the Samsung QN95B upscales content to 4K like a champ.

The Samsung QN95B also produces great audio. We especially enjoyed the Object Tracking Sound, which makes shows and movies even more immersive by delivering sound relevant to the position of on-screen objects. Still, one of the best soundbars could improve this TV’s audio quality — especially thanks to Samsung’s Q-Symphony feature that uses the TV and soundbar speakers in tandem for even better sound.

We also think the Samsung QN95B QLED is the best gaming TV on the market right now. It has everything you could want from a gaming TV. There’s 120Hz refresh rate, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR and ALLM. Most importantly, we measured a super low lag time of 9.8ms.

The Samsung QN95B is the best QLED TV on the market, so I highly recommend picking one up after this huge discount. If you’re looking for more options, stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV sales coverage.