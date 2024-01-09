Hurry! Kindle deal knocks $70 off Amazon's premium e-reader

The Kindle Scribe is an excellent device for reading. We love its large, 10.2-inch and its advanced backlighting technology. However, at $339 it's a tough device to recommend, especially since we don't love using it as a tablet or writing device.

Fortunately, we can recommend it now that it's on sale. Amazon has its Kindle Scribe on sale for $269 right now. That's its second-lowest price ever and just $30 shy of its Black Friday price.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $269 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a batter bargain and easier to recommend.

Price check: $339 @ Best Buy | $339 @ Target

The Kindle Scribe packs a 10.2-inch high-resolution touchscreen. It has the same 300 ppi display found on the smaller Kindle Paperwhite (2021), which we named the best Kindle you can buy.

The Kindle Scribe's screen is a marvel of clarity whether displaying text or images, no matter what the lighting scenario. It uses 35 LEDs to ensure evenness across the whole screen. We also like that you have tons of control over every aspect of the font and page layout, so you can always read in a way that’s easiest on your eyes.

Using the Basic (included) or Premium Pen, you can apply handwritten sticky notes to your books. You can also use the Kindle Scribe as a digital notebook, where you can write and organize notes or lists.

However, in our Amazon Kindle Scribe review we found the writing experience was subpar. You're never writing directly on a book's "pages" — which would seem to be the most natural use for the Scribe — but instead writing notes that need to be connected to text.

Priced at $339, it's firmly in tablet territory and a hard sell. However, on sale at $269 it's a great device for someone who wants the biggest and best e-reading experience possible.