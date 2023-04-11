Hurry! 14-inch MacBook Pro M2 Pro just dropped $200 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Pro is here, and it's a winner. If you're a power user looking for a laptop that can handle anything you can throw at it, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is it.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro/512GB) is $1,849 at Amazon right now. It's not the lowest price ever for this laptop (it's been $50 cheaper before) but a $150 discount is still very welcome. It's one of the best MacBook deals currently available.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro/512GB) is £1,983 at Amazon UK right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this model in the U.K., although note that it won't ship until May.

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In the U.K.? The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is at its lowest price ever right now on Amazon UK. However, note that it may not be delivered right away.

If you work with photo, video, digital art, or music, the 2023 MacBook Pro is probably the best laptop you can buy.

We tested the 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU MacBook Pro M2 Pro, and it blazed through tough tasks like transcoding 4K video. For creatives, this laptop could seriously boost productivity. And this MacBook's 14-inch display has a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and can reach up to 1,447 nits of brightness, meaning content you view on the screen will look fantastic.

This device lasts a long time on a charge, too. We got 14 hours of battery life out of our MacBook Pro M2 Pro, which is enough to get almost anyone through a whole day. And it crushed competition like the Dell XPS 15, which lasted about 10 hours.

Gaming worked well on the MacBook Pro M2 Pro, too. We wouldn't recommend the MacBook Pro solely as a games machine, as you'd get more value for your money out of one of the best gaming laptops. But if you want to take optimized titles like Resident Evil Village for a spin on the MacBook Pro, you'll have a great time.

The MacBook Pro M2 Pro is a truly awesome device, and it's only gotten better after a discount.