Huge Puffy mattress deal saves you up to $1,350 this Memorial Day

There are plenty of Memorial Day mattress sales to choose from this weekend, but if you're looking for a bed with deep, full body support — the Puffy mattress is one of our top picks. Especially now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, you can get $750 off any mattress and a free $600 luxury sleep bundle at Puffy Mattress via coupon "SAVE1350". Wondering what's the best mattress you can get? We recommend the Puffy Mattress Memory Foam on sale from $699 after discount. Plus, you'll get a free luxury sleep bundle valued at $600.

The Puffy Mattress: was $1,449 now $699 @ Puffy

The five-layer, memory foam Puffy Mattress holds a spot in our best memory foam mattress guide. It's made to support back, stomach, side, and combination sleepers. The 10-inch mattress has a cooling layer to dissipate body heat along with a dedicated support/foam layer to protect your spine and relieve pressure on your hips, back, and knees. You can also zip-off the stain-resistant cover to freshen it up every couple of months. After discount, the twin is on sale for $699 (was $1,449), whereas the queen costs $1,049 (was $1,799). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value) with coupon code "SAVE1350".

Puffy Lux Mattress: was $1,749 now $999 @ Puffy

The 12-inch Puffy Lux is the brand's luxury hybrid mattress, designed with contour-adapt coils that quickly respond to your body each time you change position in bed. In our Puffy Hybrid Lux mattress review, we said it was a good bed for lightweight individuals who love a plush mattress and lie on their sides. The Puffy Lux offers six layers compared to the all-foam's five, and it has cooling properties and a firmer core for higher levels of support for people with back pain. After discount, the twin is on sale for $999 (was $1,749), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $2,249. You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value) with coupon code "SAVE1350".

Puffy Royal Mattress: was $2,099 now $1,349 @ Puffy

The 14-inch Royal is Puffy's premium mattress offering exceptional pressure relief to alleviate back pain. It offers seven layers compared to the hybrid's six, and it has an ultra plush feel, instead of medium plus. After discount, the twin is on sale for $1,349 (was $2,099), whereas the queen costs $2,399 (was $3,149). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value) with coupon code "SAVE1350".

If you have previously shied away from a memory foam mattress because they hold more heat than hybrids, you can rest assured as the Puffy Mattress has various cooling properties to regulate in-bed temperature. But if you want cooling and you have any type of neck or back pain, the Puffy Lux hybrid is the better option for you. Both models are at their lowest price in this mattress sale.

At present, Puffy is shipping all new mattress orders within seven to ten business days, and shipping is free to the contiguous USA. Each Puffy comes on a 101-night trial and if you aren’t happy with your new mattress, the company will give you a refund and arrange a collection. Puffy prefers to donate unwanted mattresses to charity, so it won’t go to waste.

The weight capacity of twin, twin XL and full size Puffys is over 350lbs, while the queen, king and Cal king sizes can hold 350lbs per each side. You can place your new Puffy on most surfaces too, including box springs, slatted frames, platforms and adjustable bases. Unusually for mattress in a box brands, Puffy also says it’s fine to place the mattress on the floor.

Don’t forget that you’ll also get a bundle of free bedding accessories with your order too, including cooling bed pillows, a soft sheets set and a mattress protector so that you can transform your bed in one go.