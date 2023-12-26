Helix's after-Christmas sale is a Black Friday encore, featuring 25% off our favorite mattress for side sleepers

They say good things come to those who wait. Well, if you waited a little too long to snag a deal on a Helix mattress during the Black Friday mattress sales, you're in luck. The Helix after-Christmas mattress sale cuts 25% off all mattresses and includes a free bedding bundle valued at over $330. This ties Helix's Black Friday sale as the largest discount we've seen from the brand all year.

Helix is a frequent contender in our overall best mattress guide and if there's one deal we'd recommend from this sale it's the Helix Midnight Luxe, now $1,780 for a queen (was $2,373). This is a softer, more luxurious build than the original Helix Midnight (which is still excellent in its own right), with a longer 15-year warranty, to boot. (The standard warranty length is 10 years.) If you're looking for a cozy mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe won't let you down.

Helix boasts a broad line of mattresses to cater to any sleep style and concern. Not sure where to look? Take the Helix Sleep Quiz to learn which Helix mattress is right for you. For added insurance, you'll get 100 nights to trial it at home. This sale ends December 31 so don't hit snooze on this offer.

Saving: up to $718.40 Summary: As the best hybrid mattress for side sleepers, the Midnight Luxe Mattress is Helix's most popular premium mattress. It comes in six different sizes, from twin to California King, and sports a breathable quilted cover to help dissipate excess heat – so it should keep hot sleepers cool at night. Along with its cooling cover, the mattress is made up of five different layers including copper gel memory foam to contour to your body, plus a layer of wrapped coils to relieve pressure on your hips. The mattress is rated medium-firm (6 out of 10) on the firmness scale, making it well-suited to a range of body types. However, as this bed is designed with side sleepers in mind, stomach and back sleepers should opt for something firmer (like the Helix Dusk ) . You’ll have a 100-night trial to test the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress for yourself, plus you'll get a bedroom bundle (including pillow and sheet set) worth up to $333. For an idea of how it'll perform, read our Helix Midnight mattress review. Benefits: 100 night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: There are regular Helix mattress sales on every bed the company makes, so it's rare that you'll have to pay full price. A 20% sitewide sale has been the standard offer all year, but during major holidays (including Black Friday), Helix ups the amount to 25% off. On top of free pillows, they've thrown a sheet and a mattress protector into their free sleep bundle. This may be the last time we see a 25% discount before Presidents' Day in February so if a new mattress is one of your must-haves for 2024, don't sleep on this. Sale ends December 31.

Is side sleeping healthy?

Sleeping on your side can have myriad benefits – particularly if you sleep on your left side. These include better digestion, less snoring, reduced acid reflux, and a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's. If you're pregnant, sleeping on your left side aids in circulation.

As for side sleeping on the right, those with heart failure tend to benefit most from this orientation, per one study. Ultimately, the best side comes down to whatever is comfortable for you.

Who should avoid sleeping on their side? Mainly those who develop pain in their shoulders – either from sleeping exclusively on one side or another injury. A higher loft pillow could help here as it'll elevate your head, diminishing strain on your shoulder.

That said, for personalized advice on the best sleeping position for your needs, speak to your primary care provider.