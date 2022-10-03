Google Pixel 6a just crashed to $349 ahead of Pixel 7 event

The highly anticipated Google October event is right around the corner. That means we're just days away from seeing the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. For bargain shoppers, that also makes now a great time to scoop up deals.

For instance, right now you can get the unlocked Google Pixel 6a for $349 at Amazon. That's $100 off and one of the best Pixel 6a deals we've seen. In fact, it's the lowest price ever at Amazon and an excellent Prime Early Access Sale preview.

Amazon is offering our favorite budget phone at its lowest price ever. In our Pixel 6a review, we called it the best sub-$500 phone out there. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, Google's Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP main/rear cameras, and an 8MP front camera.

The Google Pixel 6a is so good that we called it the best phone for under $500. It also sits at the very top of our list of the best cheap phones. It takes excellent photos despite its sub-$500 price tag, features a bright display, and fits nicely in your pocket with its compact size. Plus, you get the power of Google's Tensor chipset without breaking your bank. We may call the Pixel 6a mid-range, but it sits firmly on the list of our best phones — period.

Of course, the Pixel 7 is right around the corner, but if you want our favorite budget phone at its lowest price ever — this is your time to act. Looking for more Amazon deals? Make sure to follow our Amazon promo codes coverage for the best ways to save.