Forget Google Pixel Watch 2 — the Pixel Watch is 40% off right now for Prime Day

If you have an Android phone then the Pixel Watch is a great smartwatch option. Yes, Google may have announced the Pixel Watch 2 with a faster processor and more health sensors, but the original Pixel Watch remains a great Android smartwatch packed with tons of useful health and fitness tracking features.

And right now you can get it at a massive discount. During Prime Big Deal Days, you can get the Google Pixel Watch for just $209 at Amazon. That's $140 off and easily the lowest price we've ever seen for Google's first-generation smartwatch. But hurry — this Cinderella deal may turn into a pumpkin at midnight when Amazon's sale event ends.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): was $349 now $209 @ Amazon

Act fast! The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. It's currently $140 off its usual price, so get it now before this deal disappears.

Google Pixel Watch (LTE): was $399 now $259 @ Amazon

Want to stay connected no matter what? You can also get the LTE-enabled version of the Google Pixel Watch for 35% off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Get it now before this massive deal goes away!

The Google Pixel Watch was one of the best smartwatches on the market when it launched. It's since been replaced by the Google Pixel Watch 2 but it remains an excellent option if you own an Android phone.

In our Google Pixel Watch review, we raved about the Pixel Watch's sleek design. It looks simple, but it's versatile enough to wear anywhere from daily wear to a big event, to date night or even just a night out. The dark watch faces help hide the somewhat large bezels, and the digital crown and side button make navigating the watch easier.

If you're tied into Google's ecosystem, you'll appreciate the functionality of Wear OS. The Pixel Watch has support for all of Google's major apps and services built-in — Google Pay, Google Calendar, YouTube Music and more are all present and accounted for. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is great, but it doesn't get the same Google-first treatment that the Pixel Watch does.

We also love that the Pixel Watch gets Fitbit health-tracking integration. That means Pixel Watch can track more than 40 workout types, count your steps and continuously track your heart rate. GPS and Active Zone Minutes tracking are also included, and the watch can take ECGs. You even get a 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium free with this watch (usually $9.99/month), which gets you access to more advanced health tracking features like Daily Readiness Score and sleep tracking analysis.

The only slight downside to this watch is its battery life. We got 24 hours of battery life out of our unit in our tests, but turning GPS on drains the battery pretty quickly. The watch takes about an hour to charge up from dead to full, so it doesn't take too long to top it up if you're running low on battery.

The Google Pixel Watch is a great smartwatch so grab this incredible deal before it disappears. And for all the latest sales as Prime Day winds to a close, check out our last-minute Prime Day deals live blog.