Early Prime Day deal: This 65-inch 4K TV just crashed to $399

Early Prime Day deals have officially begun, and the discounts and savings are really starting to kick up a gear as we’re now just two weeks away from the annual sales event. Case in point, this epic discount across the entire Insignia F30 4K TV range.

Right now the Insignia F30 4K TV (2021 model) is up to $250 off at Amazon. The whole range is on sale, but our pick of the bunch is the 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $170 compared to its regular retail price of $569. The biggest savings is offered on the massive 75-inch model (opens in new tab) which has dropped to $599 (that’s $250 off). You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to access these deals.

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get, and this wallet-friendly set has been reduced further as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. Even with its budget price it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control your favorite streaming services with the sound of your voice.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99. You'll need a Prime subscription in order to access this Insignia 4K TV deal.

We currently rank the Insignia F30 TV as one of the best budget 4K TVs you can buy. That's why it's earned a spot on our list of the best TVs under $500. With a responsive user interface, Amazon Alexa integration and surprisingly solid sound, it has all the essentials.

In addition to having Alexa voice controls, you'll also get a microphone-equipped remote, and access to all the streaming apps you want. That includes Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV plus, HBO Max, and Amazon-owned services such as Prime Video and Freevee.

In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review we found this very budget-friendly TV pretty impressive. The picture quality is crisp, and the sound is great for a TV in this price range. You'll get better sound quality if you pair your TV with one of the best soundbars, but the Insignia F30 series still delivers good audio on its own. You can also tweak the audio mix between Standard, Music, Movie, Clear Voice, Enhanced Bass and Custom settings.

If you want some alternatives make sure to check out our list of the best TV deals. Plus, don't forget that Amazon Prime Day 2022 has been confirmed for July 12 and 13 and we'll have complete coverage of the entire event, so keep it locked to Tom's Guide Prime Day page to ensure you don't miss a single deal.