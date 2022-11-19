11 best Black Friday TV deals now — $569 OLED, $349 65-inch 4K TV and more

Now that Black Friday deals are in full force, now is the best time to buy a new 4K TV for a super low price. While we expect to see more sales November 25, there are already some exceptional TV deals right now.

Some of best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted include a $569 48-inch LG OLED TV (though you need a free My Best Buy account). We know this is a good OLED TV because we just bought one ourselves and reviewed it.

You'll also find a 65-inch Fire TV for just $349 and a 75-inch Samsung for a mere $579. It doesn't get better than this.

Of course, sorting through an avalanche of TV deals can be tricky, so we're here to help. We've handpicked the best Black Friday TV deals you can get now based on our analysis.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to its lowest ever price of $249. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen this year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

Insignia 50" F50 QLED 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $299 @ Best Buy

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 50-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable QLEDs you'll find.

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $569 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Onn 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $578 now $398 @ Walmart

As part of its early Black Friday TV deals — Walmart is offering the 65-inch Onn 4K QLED Roku TV for just $398. It's an astonishing price for this budget big-screen. In addition to the QLED panel, you get 60 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and four HDMI ports. The TV is also powered by the Roku OS, which is our preferred streaming platform.

TCL - 55" Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $499 now $429 @ Best Buy The TCL 5-Series Roku 55-inch TV is now $70 off at Best Buy. It's a great option for a budget 4K TV, with enhanced brightness, striking contrast and wider color volume. It features an LED display, full array local dimming and Dolby Vision.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Note: You must log into your My Best Buy account (It's free to join).

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $549. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value.

LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is cheaper than ever. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.