Black Friday TV deals — 9 best sales now on Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Black Friday TV deals are big this year, but the best ones can sell out in seconds. If you want to avoid disappointment, shopping early is a great way to secure the TV deal of your dreams.

I've searched the web and found 9 awesome TV deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart that you can buy right now. My favorite deal of the bunch is the Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV for $399 at Best Buy. This sale takes $100 off the best budget TV we've reviewed. Or, if you're in the mood for an OLED, the LG C3 55-inch 4K OLED TV is $1,296 at Amazon. Amazon lists this as a $100 discount, but it's actually over $600 off its original asking price of $1,899.

Keep scrolling to see the best TV deals available right now. Or, for more options check out our main Black Friday TV deals coverage.

Best Black Friday TV deals — Top sales now

Onn 50" Roku 4K TV: was $248 now $198 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $198. The TV features HDR10 support and Apple AirPlay/Apple Home/Google Assistant compatibility. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Price check: $259 @ Amazon

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $528 now $398 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Cheapest OLED! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and it's now at its lowest price ever!

Sony Bravia 55" X80K 4K TV: was $699 now $598 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level model, and at this discounted price it's now an even better value for money. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a large TV at a relatively modest price. In fact, we named it one of the best budget TVs you can buy right now.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $589. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Price check: $589 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy