I’m a TV tester and have gone through tons of TV wall mounts — here are my favorites

Wall-mounting a TV is never fun nor easy. Not only do you have to find the right mount to match the necessary space, but you'll also need to find what to buy before even starting your installation.

The process doesn't need to be all-too difficult, you just need to narrow down the type of wall mount that fits your general use case. I've been testing TVs and wall mounts now for more than three years and can help with finding you the right one from among my personal favorite options.

You'll also notice, especially when perusing the best TV wall mounts, that most come from many of the same designers. These include Mount-it, EchoGear, and Sanus to name just a few. These will deliver the best bang for your buck and offer you peace of mind in the set up process.

Short of spending several thousands of dollars on a Displace OLED TV, these are your best bets for streamlining your next TV wall mounting project.

Corner wall mount

EchoGear Full Motion Corner TV Mount - EGCM2: was $74 now $69 at Amazon If you spot a corner of your living room and think it might not be the best spot for a TV, think again. The EchoGear EGCM2 is a stellar option, allowing up to 65-inch in a tighter space and 75-inch on a flat wall. It can also extend out to 24-inch and tilt on a 15 degree angle. You won't miss a thing on this versatile TV wall mount, and it comes with super easy instructions.

One of the most common wall mounting spots is within a small corner of your living space. You'll often have this in smaller living rooms or even your bedroom, and it might often come down to one wall being studier than another.

My personal favorite pick for this specific TV wall mounting solution is the EchoGear EGCM2, which also happens to be what I use for my Samsung S90D OLED TV. It's set up in my living room, located on a corner that protects my refrigerator.

It's perfect for a variety of reasons. EchoGear has an awesome measuring system inside the box — though, I'd still buy a leveler. The mount also has these plastic parts that hide the nails in the wall, which is quite nice. The EGCM2 can also handle up to 65-inch TVs in a corner or 75-inch TVs on a flat wall.

You can also try out the Sanus VMF720, which is a bit more of a costly option and only holds TVs ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch. You can buy the Sanus VMF720 for $197 on Amazon right now, which is more expensive than the EchoGear's mere $70 price tag.

Dry wall TV mount

EchoGear EGLD1 TV Mount for Drywall: $35 at Amazon The EchoGear EGLD1 might not look like much, but it's the perfect weapon against dry wall. It holds up to 100 pounds without any studs required, and it's super easy to install, making it a breeze for those who just want to get to their entertainment without a ton of hassle.

Dry wall is among the hardest TV wall mounting solutions to find. Most are rated for concrete and you really need to be careful when setting up a wall mount on dry wall. For that reason, I'd be choosing the EchoGear EGLD1.

This TV wall mount requires no drilling and needs no studs, but it comes with limited mobility. It's easy to setup and comes cheap, too, if you can live with the direct field of view it requires. It's also rated for TVs up to 100 pounds which is pretty impressive if you ask me.

That's all on a mere $35 price tag, which isn't too shabby if you're working with a dry wall setup.

Full motion TV mount

EchoGear EGLF3 Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount: $79 at Amazon To give yourself peace of mind when setting up a TV for wall mounting, get yourself the EGLF3 by EchoGear. It holds up to 82-inch displays and can even retract back to the wall as close to 2.9-inch, which is nice if you need a bit extra space and sit a little closer to the wall. It also can extend out to 19 inches and swivels on a 140-degree angle, giving you tons of control.

Full motion TV mounts are probably the easiest to get lost in as there are tons of options to choose from in this category. It's better to think simple rather than go all out here, as you don't want to overspend on a TV wall mount that you don't really need in the end.

My go-to picks for a full motion TV wall mount would have to be the EchoGear EGLF3. I know I keep recommending this particular brand, but it offers super easy instructions and products at value prices.

The EGLF3 can also withstand TVs of up to 82 inches, allowing for immense versatility in the way you watch. You can tilt the TV forward by 15 degrees, swivel it at 140 degrees, and retract it as close as 2.9 inches to the wall. That's a lot of coverage, and it's just under $80.

I can also recommend the Mount-It! MI394 if you're willing to shell out $219 for a TV wall mount. This will give you even more coverage and versatility if you need it, allowing for TVs ranging from 65 to 110 inches with a wider extension if you sit further from the wall.

Motorized TV wall mount

Mount-It! ‎ MI-386 Motorized Fireplace TV Wall Mount: $299 at Amazon You might not think you'll need a motorized TV wall mount, but it's definitely one to consider if you're watching from over the fireplace. We recommend finding a different spot entirely, but at least this bad boy's height adjustable and can hold up to 77 pounds of TV.

Not everyone's going to need a motorized TV wall mount, but they do exist. We tend to recommend this one spot as the worst place to put your TV, but if you have nowhere else to put it other than over the fireplace, the Mount-It! ‎MI-386 should be your go to for wall mounting.

This wall mount can hold up to 77 pounds and is fully equipped with an electric lever system that lets you remote control it from afar. It's also only compatible with VESA 600 x 400 mounting, so make sure your TV is suitable for this product before buying.

The Mount-It! MI-386 will set you back a whopping $264, making it one of the most expensive options on this list, but at least it will make your entertainment setup the look sleek and futuristic.

Small-screen TV wall mount

EchoGear EGMF2 SwiftStud Swivel Full Motion TV Wall Moun: $39 at Amazon The EchoGear EGMF2 hits all the sweets spots, at least in terms of TV angles. You can extend it out, tilt it on a 15 degree angle, and swivel at up to 90 degrees, all for TVs up to 60-inch. It's my personal favorite for this size range and it's what I use for my smaller bedroom display,

You don't need to push out the boat if you're buying a wall mount for a smaller set. For example, I have the EchoGear EGMF2 holding up my 40-inch Vizio TV in my bedroom and it's the perfect system for that kind of display.

This was incredibly easy to set up and works with TVs going up to 60 inches. You can also easily install this on just one stud if you need, but I used a concrete wall for added support if I ever wanted to upgrade in the future.

If the EchoGear model isn't your style, I'll also suggest the Mounting Dream MD2268-LK. This design even comes with a leveler to use so you don't have to shell out more to get the perfect angle, and it can hold up to 75-inch TVs if you need a bit more wiggle room.

Big-screen TV mount

Sanus VKT7-B2 Tilting TV Wall Mount: $199 at Amazon This Sanus wall mount lets you move your display on a 12 degree title and can even extend out to 6.8 inches, so you don't miss any of the action no matter how far away you are. It also fits TVs ranging from 42 to 90 inches, giving you tons of versatility for TV wall mounting.

Big-screen TVs are ever-on-the-rise and you're going to need on special TV wall mounting solution to hold it up with ample precision. That's where the Sanus VKT7-B2 comes into play. This $200 wall mounting bracket will keep TVs up to 90 inches safe against the wall.

It looks almost like a picture frame, primarily because it uses the full width of its design to keep the TV secure against the wall. It also comes equipped with most of the alternative hardware you'll need, but you'll still want a stud finder and leveler just to be extra cautious.

As an alternative, I'll suggest the Mount-It! ‎MI-14010. This goes up even further past the 90-inch mark and has a wide range of versatility in terms of adjustability and tilting. The max VESA compatibility is also 900x600, so you can be sure you're TV will most likely work with this design.