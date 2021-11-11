Black Friday TV deal: Snag this 65-inch 4K TV for just $499 right now

Black Friday deals are already active, so if you've been holding off on buying a great 4K TV at a discount price, now's your chance to act. Epic TV savings are already underway, and we've just spotted a great deal.



For a limited time only, Best Buy has the 65-inch C350 Series Toshiba TV on sale for $499. This offer takes a whopping 30% off the original price, saving you $220 in total. Keep in mind that this deal is active today only, and last time we checked, there were only 16 hours remaining. So hurry while the stock is still there.

Toshiba 65" C350 4K TV: was $719 now $499 @ Best Buy Toshiba 65" C350 4K TV: was $719 now $499 @ Best Buy

This limited-time deal saves you a whole $220 on one of the best 4K TVs. This massive 65-inch TV sports a 4K Ultra HD display panel, a 60Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa.

This particular Toshiba model is one of the freshest on the market, having arrived earlier this year. It features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support and motion enhancement technology — all packed in a sleek design.

This smart TV also runs the Fire TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we loved its bright and colorful display as well as its lower lag time. And although the HDR performance isn't as impressive, this set delivers a solid viewing experience overall.

The Toshiba C350 also supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, meaning you'll also get an immersive audio experience.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that the Toshiba C350 also has Amazon Alexa built in. With hands-free voice control enabled you can navigate through your new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a great bargain compared to many other 65-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast while the stock lasts. And if you want to explore other options on the market, check out our roundup of Black Friday TV deals.