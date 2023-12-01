Yes! MacBook Pro M3 Pro just hit all-time low price

The best post-Black Friday deals mostly go in one direction — the discounts are good, but not quite as big as what we see in the run up to and during the main event. However, Apple didn’t seem to get the memo, as you can find a deep price cut on one of its latest and greatest MacBooks.

Right now, the M3 MacBook Pro is $200 off at Amazon , which brings this powerful machine back down to its lowest price of $1,799. This is a grand return of a Black Friday must-buy, so if you missed the chance before, now’s the time to act!

MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

The new M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. Price check: $1,799 @ B&H

While the exterior details remain the same — from that gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display (3,024 x 1,964 pixels) with the notch, to the port array and amazing speakers — everything inside has been turbo-charged.

Using a 3nm process, the M3 Pro is a screamer, with an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU for assisting any prosumer who needs to edit multiple 4K streams in Final Cut Pro. Not only that, but serious GPU upgrades make this machine capable of hardware accelerated ray tracing that could actually make the MacBook Pro great for gaming (provided more developers make the jump to support it).

Alongside that, 18GB of Unified Memory means it can handle intense multi-tasking with ease, and the 512GB of storage is an acceptable amount of memory. However, if you have a varied workload of video and photo editing like myself, I’d recommend picking up an external SSD. Right now, the tasty Samsung T7 is just $199 — a rugged 4TB SSD that brings a ton of storage that can be used across machines on the go.

Oh, and don’t even get me started on that Space Black finish. I’m currently testing the laptop (review coming soon), and while it’s more of a super dark grey than a black, my elder emo heart melts at a matte black MacBook Pro!