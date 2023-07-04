Best PS5 games start from $16 in Amazon’s early Prime Day sales

Prime Day PS5 deals are typically some of the most popular discounts of the entire annual sales event. And that may be especially true this year as the PS5 console has now built up a pretty sizeable library of must-play games.

The good news is you don’t need to wait until Prime Day deals officially begin on July 11 to pick up a new PS5 game. Amazon is already offering a slew of early sales that includes big savings on some of the best PS5 games out there. The likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls have all been discounted. Plus, the latest popular releases such as Dead Space, Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are also cheaper than ever.

So, if you’re looking for something new to play over the summer months, these are the best PS5 games that are currently on sale in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. And be sure to also check out our Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals hubs if you own multiple consoles.

Best PS5 game deals in early Prime Day sales

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

Star Wars Jedi Survivor continues the journey of powerful force-user Cal Kestis. No longer a Padawan, Cal leads a scrappy group of rebels on a crucial mission against the Galactic Empire. With satisfying lightsaber combat, loads of force powers to play with, and seven large planets to explore, Jedi Survivor is the best Star Wars game in years.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $51 @ Amazon

A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything that was great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: an archer in the post-apocalyptic United States that has been reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with dinosaur-like robots, as well as cunning human foes.

Dead Space: was $69 now $54 @ Amazon

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Returnal: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here. Returnal is a tough experience, but it's also highly rewarding when you overcome its challenges.

Demon’s Souls: was $69 now $40 @ Amazon

A top-to-bottom remake of the PS3 classic, Demon’s Souls was probably the PS5’s best launch title. It’s still an incredible experience today, combining tight action/RPG with intriguing level design and a high difficulty curve. The deep character customization is arguably the game’s best feature, letting you craft the perfect adventurer for your travels in Boletaria.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

This Ultimate Edition of the PS5's most popular launch game includes two superhero experiences. You get both the full Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, as well as a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Both games are must-plays ahead of the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this October. And now at just $42, that's a whole load of web-slinging fun at a very tempting price.

Deathloop: was $59 now $16 @ Amazon

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. This compelling roguelike shooter earned our Game of the Year award in 2021 and remains just as excellent to this day.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the best PS4 games, so it's fitting that Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is one of the best PS5 games. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is a light upgrade for the hit open-world game, featuring better graphics, smoother frame rates and a few other quality-of-life improvements. The big addition, however, is the satisfying Iki Island story expansion.

Dead Island 2: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Dead Island 2 packs a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and powerful loot to collect.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $59 @ Best Buy

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. It takes full advantage of the console's suite of next-gen features from the lightning-fast SSD to the innovative DualSense controller. The colorful action-adventure game sees the intergalactic duo Ratchet & Clank return to stop the sister Dr. Nefarious in a dimension-hopping quest.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Riders Republic: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Riders Republic offers a massive extreme sports playground that you can explore on a bike, skis, snowboard, wingsuit or even a rocket-powered glider. With dozens of events to complete, and tons of secrets to unearth across its large-scale map, you'll likely still be playing Riders Republic by the time Black Friday rolls around as there's so much content to enjoy.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Everybody's favorite spikey speedster is back in his most groundbreaking adventure yet. Sonic Frontiers takes the long-running Sega series in a new direction with a more open-approach to level design, and a highly cinematic story. You may have played a Sonic game before, but you've never seen the Blue Blur quite like this.

Atomic Heart: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

This narrative-driven first-person shooter is set within a seeming utopia where man and machine live in harmony. Unsurprisingly, this peace doesn't last very long and soon enough you'll be battling for your life against hordes of murderous robots. Fortunately, Atomic Heart gives you an arsenal of inventive weaponry to blast through your foes and along the way you'll seek to discover the truth behind a sinister conspiracy.