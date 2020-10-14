Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: 4K TVs, OLED and 8K

As Prime Day deals dominate the news, Best Buy is fighting back with a huge sale of its own, launching Black Friday prices in the middle of October, kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever before.

As part of this giant sale Best Buy is offering huge discounts on many TVs, from little HD smart TVs selling for under $100 to massive premium 8K sets with prices slashed by as much as $3,000.

If you're in the market for a TV, Best Buy's early Black Friday sales offer some of the biggest discounts we have ever seen, and it's applying them to some of the best TVs that have ever been sold.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

When it comes to sales prices on TVs, sales tend to fall into four loose categories. First, there are the ultra-cheap TVs, designed to sell like crazy thanks to prices so low you feel like you're getting away with something. (Fair warning: you're not, because these ultra-affordable sets tend to have lower resolution, smaller screen sizes, and generally atrocious quality.)

Next we have 4K smart TVs. While you do occasionally see sales pricing on the models featured in our b est TVs page, most of these will be mid-tier 4K sets, which offer good enough quality and entice with some really great prices. Here's where you start to get really great value for your dollar. Even a mediocre 4K smart TV offers an enormous improvement for anyone upgrading from an older full HD set, and with sales bringing prices down to a budget-friendly range, you can score a pretty decent deal.

OLED TVs are another matter, as the premium display technology regularly commands prices of $2,000 or more. Where most 4K LCD sets offer a good chance of getting a decent TV even at sales prices, any discounts on OLED TVs are worth considering, because the superior display technology is so consistently great. And with Best Buy slashing prices by hundreds of dollars, there really is no better time to score a premium TV at a more reasonable price.

Finally, the most premium sets in the market today are on the cutting edge, with 8K resolution – providing a level of detail that's barely even supported. With limited sources of 8K content, we still recommend people opt for 4K TVs as a general rule. But with 8K-capable game consoles launching in the coming weeks, there's a case to be made for jumping on the 8K bandwagon while sales prices make it a little less spendy than usual. It's in these most premium TVs that you will also see the largest savings, as prices get cut by thousands of dollars. If you want to save big on a TV that's worth bragging about, today's 8K TV sales are the way to go.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals (under $200)

Insignia 24-inch HD Fire TV: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21) offers one of the most affordable TV deals around, giving you an Amazon-powered smart TV for under 100 bucks. That small size is perfect for kitchen counters and cramped dorm rooms, and past Insignia models have been our favorite Fire TV Edition sets; we expect no less here.View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy For a slightly larger smart TV that's ideal for bedrooms and game rooms, the 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV (TF-32A710U21) is another great option. Made to give you 1080p resolution for Amazon's extensive Prime Video library, this Amazon-powered Toshiba TV packs a lot of entertainment for its affordable price.

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals ($200 to $500)

TCL 4 Series 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy TCL's affordable TVs are consistently great, offering above-average picture quality and plenty of smart features at affordable prices. Best Buy has something of an oddity for sale with the TCL 4-Series 4K smart Android TV, which pairs TCL's great TV with Google's excellent smart TV interface. It's not the sort of Roku TV we usually recommend for TCL shoppers, but it's $120 off and should still be a great buy.View Deal

Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy Other Insignia Fire TVs on this list might tempt you with low prices but leave you disappointed with tiny, low resolution screens. Not so with the 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV. A $70 price cut brings this 50-inch model down to a bargain-friendly price, but it should look great for any of Amazon's library of shows and movies, not to mention other popular streaming apps.View Deal

LG UN7000 4K TV: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but the affordable LG UN7000 4K LED TV offers all of the smart TV capabilities of those more premium sets, but without the premium price. The UN 7000 was already an affordable TV, but Best Buy has knocked an extra 50 bucks off of the regular price.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals ($500 to $1000)

Samsung 6-series 4K Smart TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy Samsung's QLED TVs may get the lion's share of attention, but Samsung's Crystal UHD sets offer high-quality 4K LED picture as well as Samsung's Tizen smart TV interface, making it a great way to jump into Samsung's smart TV ecosystem. Best Buy has shaved more than $200 off of the regular price of the 70-inch 6-series, making this one of the most affordable 70-inch sets you can find.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60T QLED 4K: was $999 now $897 @ Best Buy The Samsung Q60T QLED TV is the entry level member of the Samsung QLED family. Samsung's offering the 65-inch model of the Q60T for under $900, giving you some nice savings to go with a decent smart TV.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday OLED TV deals

Sony A8H OLED: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy The Sony A8H OLED is one of our favorite TVs thanks to its superb picture quality and excellent sound. Now Best Buy has this excellent OLED smart TV selling for $1,000 below the original price. TV deals don't come much better than that.View Deal

LG 77-inch GX OLED: was $5,199 now $4,299 @ Best Buy The LG GX OLED is lux even for a premium TV, thanks to a slim design that hangs flat on the wall. Best Buy has cut the price by $900 for the 77-in model, and while that doesn't make it cheap by any means, the savings on this premium set are hard to ignore.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy Vizio's first OLED TV was already one of the more affordable models on the market, and now the Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV is $100 off.View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday 8K deals

Samsung Q800TS 8K QLED TV: was $4,229 now $3,299 @ Best Buy When it comes to 8K TVs, Samsung has set the bar. The Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV isn't just sharp looking, it's also one of the most affordable 8K sets on the market. And with Best Buy dropping the price by $1,000, this 75-inch 8K TV is the most affordable 8K set by far.View Deal

Samsung Q900TS 8K QLED TV: was $9,999 now $6,999 @ Best Buy For the single biggest discount on TVs offered during prime day look no further than the Samsung Q900TS 8K QLED TV. Normally selling for 10 grand, the 85-inch premium 8K set is just $6,999. It's still pricey, but it's a heck of a lot cheaper than we've ever seen it.View Deal