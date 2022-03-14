Best Amazon deals Monday — save now on Fire TVs, Nespresso and more

It's the start of a new week, and that means there's a whole host of new deals to be found on Amazon. We've searched and found the best Amazon deals that are available today.

Some of today's best sales include $10 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TVs from $119, and a great Chromebook for under $150. Plus, read on to find out how to get a 2nd-Gen Echo Show 5 for just $10.

Top 5 Amazon sales today

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap option. Plus, you'll get a free 14-day Sling TV trial.

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $145 @ Amazon

This Asus Chromebook has an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor (up to 2.4GHz), 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's a solid and dependable device for the price.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $199 now $155 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold.

Fire TV + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): from $119 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of our favorite TV deals of all time. Currently, when you buy an eligible Fire TV Edition HDTV, you can add an Echo Show 5 for just $10 more. Just add the Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) to your cart manually and use coupon "FTVSHOW22" to drop the Echo Show 5's price to $10 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $119. This promo ends March 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.