Hurry! Get Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air and M1 iPad Air for their lowest price ever

Here at Tom's Guide, Best Buy is one of our favorite one-stop shops for all things tech. The retailer is kicking off the new year with some incredible deals on the best Apple laptops and tablets — adding fuel to rumors that new iPad Air and MacBook Air models could be just around the corner.

Right now Best Buy has the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 marked down to $999. That's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this amazing machine. If you're looking to get more storage out of your MacBook, Best Buy has the 512GB model on sale for $1,199 as well. These are among the best MacBook deals currently on the market.

That's not all: If you're looking for a new Apple tablet that won't break the bank, Best Buy has the latest iPad Air on sale for $450. That's a savings of $150 and a record-low price for a super-fast tablet that, while not Apple's most powerful option, can handle just about everything your average user can throw at it.

MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the price point. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a superior six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $450 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is the cheapest it's ever been at Best Buy right now. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), a powerful M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop the best 15-inch laptop you can buy. Its near-perfect mix of performance, display quality, portability, and battery life also earned it a spot on our best MacBooks lists.

The MacBook Air M2 effortlessly handles everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video with speeds that outpace the bulk of Windows laptops. Also worth pointing out is its stellar battery life, which lasted roughly 15 hours on a single charge in our tests. While it may not rival the sheer power of the MacBook Pro M2, we're confident that, for the vast majority of users, the MacBook Air M2 is more than capable of serving your needs.

As for the iPad Air, we rank Apple's ultra-portable option among the best tablets on the market. This excellent device ticks every box with its beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, over 10 hours of battery life and very fast performance thanks to its M1 chip. When we put this tablet to the test in our iPad Air 2022 review, it blazed through everyday tasks like browsing and streaming, effortlessly handling multitasking with multiple apps and tabs. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact posed no challenge.

Odds are it's no coincidence that these Apple products are going on sale now. Back in December, Bloomberg’s resident Apple guru Mark Gurman tipped that new versions of the MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iPad Air will all launch in March 2024. It's rumored that Apple's M3 chip is heading to the latest MacBook Air and iPad Pro models, with the latter also tipped for a new OLED screen. As for the new iPad Air, Gurman states Apple will also release 11- and 13-inch models that both use the tech giant's M2 silicon.