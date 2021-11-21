Amazon's best Fire TV streaming stick falls to $35 in Black Friday deal

As we hunt for Black Friday deals, we often see the second-or-third best version of a product on sale. Rare, is it that we see the very best on sale. Why would it need to be discounted? It's the great one. And we've just found a deal that bucks that pattern.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now $35 (down from $55) at Amazon, and it's the first sale this brand-new streaming device has seen yet. This is our favorite Fire TV stick yet, for good reason: it's faster and it's better for cord-cutters. The only thing we didn't like about it was the higher price ($5 more than the normal Fire TV Stick 4K).

As explained in my Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, Amazon didn't change too much about this stick vs the regular 4K model. That said, this is the model I'd advise everyone to get, especially if you're using one of the best cable TV alternatives. A new Live TV button in the remote jumps you straight to the customizable Live TV section of Fire TV OS, which you can link to popular cord-cutter services.

We haven't put many Amazon Fire TV devices on our best streaming devices list because their performance is often nothing to write home about. This model does not carry any of that baggage.

And unlike Roku, which is having a spat with Google and YouTube, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has none of the potential app or platform issues you find elsewhere. It has all the apps you need.