Alienware Aurora gaming PC with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti slashed $400 in Dell’s January Sale

Holiday deals are now firmly in the rear view mirror, but that doesn’t mean that retailers aren’t still competing to offer the biggest discounts as January sales have arrived — and when it comes to savings on powerful gaming PCs, Dell is the retailer to beat.

Case in point, right now you can score an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for $1,799 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable saving of $400 compared to its regular retail price of $2,199. And if you want even stronger specs this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is on sale for $2,199 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s an even larger discount of $580 for this beastly rig.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell has sliced $400 off this Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop that is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It also packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a combine 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage. This is a great pick if you're looking to get into PC gaming for the first time in 2023.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop: was $2,779 now $2,199 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

A step up from the model above, this Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming desktop has been slashed a massive $580. It boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Even with a nearly $600 discount it's still pretty pricey, but it's an excellent piece of gaming equipment.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop: was $3,379 now $2,899 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

The Alienware Aurora R13 (opens in new tab) is no longer the latest model of the Alienware gaming desktop, but it can still hold its own. And this top-of-the-line rig comes packing a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. Under its Lunar Light chassis you'll also find a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. This impressive desktop has been discounted $580 at Dell.

Let’s not mince words, even with a $400 discount this Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming Desktop is still eye-wateringly expensive — even more so if you opt for the RTX 3080 Ti model. But the best gaming PCs don’t come cheap, and this saving does at least help make entering the world of gaming on a desktop (or upgrading your current setup) sting your bank balance a little bit less.

The Alienware Aurora R14 is overall an extremely attractive piece of gaming equipment, both inside and out. For starters its slick Dark Side of the Moon chassis sports eye-catching RGB lighting, but as you’d expect you’re really paying for what’s underneath the angular plastic casing. You’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD for storing dozens of the best PC games — although we advise running games off the SSD and using the HDD for storage.

If you’re looking for a more portable gaming machine, make sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals. This includes savings on several entry-level gaming options. Alternatively, if you’d rather invest in a next-gen console, PS5 restock has been in healthy supply in recent months and buying Sony's flagship gaming machine no longer requires weeks of diligently checking retailers on a daily basis.