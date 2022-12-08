Act fast! The iPad 2021 just crashed to its lowest ever price at Best Buy

Big news! The best iPad deal we've ever seen is available at Best Buy right now. If you're shopping for a tablet for yourself or a loved one this Christmas, this is the cheapest Apple tablet around.

The iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/2021) is $269 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. That's $60 off, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. However, this deal won't be around for long — the sale ends at 1 a.m. ET, and it could sell out before then. If you have your eye on this iPad, don't hesitate.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Best Buy has has the 64GB model on sale for $269, which is the cheapest price yet.

The 10.2" iPad is the best cheap tablet you can get. It offers power, performance, and battery life all in an inexpensive package. Now that it's at its lowest price ever, there's no reason not to pick one up.

The 2021 iPad's A13 Bionic chip is perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and gaming. Even if you have multiple apps or tabs open at once, this iPad can multitask well. While it can't beat the iPad Pro 2022's performance for heavy-duty tasks like editing video, the 10.2" iPad offers the perfect balance of power and price.

This iPad packs a great 12MP front camera, too. If you're taking a lot of video calls with family over the holidays, you'll always look sharp. Plus, Center Stage will keep your face in frame if you move around.

Want a tablet for work? Picking up the Smart Keyboard turns the 10.2-inch iPad into a competent mini laptop. At time of writing, you can grab the Smart Keyboard for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab), and it's an incredibly handy accessory for working on the go.

We love the 2021 iPad, and we highly recommend it at this price. But if you're still not sure, take a look at our iPad deals coverage for more options.