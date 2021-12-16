31 last-minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas

Christmas will be here in the blink of an eye. Your gifts, however, may not. Stock shortages, shipping delays, and inclement weather are making it trickier than ever to get your holiday purchases delivered to you on time.

So we're taking some of the stress out of the holiday season with our list of 31 last-minute gifts that can arrive before Christmas. From gaming consoles to one of our favorite blenders, there's a good mix of items that can arrive in record time. Plus, with many Christmas deals still available, it's even possible to save a few bucks in the process.

As always, we recommend getting your purchases completed as soon as possible. Additionally, make sure to check out our Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines coverage for various cut-off dates. Otherwise, here are 31 gift ideas that can help you save Christmas.

Gaming

Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: for $299 @ Amazon Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: for $299 @ Amazon

Your chances of scoring an Xbox Series X in time for Christmas are practically nil at this point. However, the Xbox Series S is still an excellent console and it can ship in record speed. This Xbox Series S bundle includes free Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads as well as 1,000 V-bucks (in-game currency) and 1,000 Rocket League credits (in-game currency).

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock and a larger 64GB of internal storage. (Amazon offers the same price, but it won't arrive in time for Christmas).

Oculus Quest 2 Oculus Quest 2: for $299 @ Amazon

It's not on sale, but the excellent Oculus Quest 2 is in stock and ready to ship in time for Christmas. In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. If you take gaming on the Switch seriously this pad is an essential accessory.

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti USB Mic: for $99 @ Amazon

The Blue Yeti is our favorite mic for everything from podcasting to recording. It features four pickup patterns, which produce clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound. The unique design allows you to pivot and position the mic to optimize recording.

TVs and Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is in stock and on sale. In our review, we named it the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made. Why? For starters, it has a new quad-core CPU and a 750MHz GPU that helps speed the load time of apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. The remote also sports a new Live TV button, which is a nice perk for cord cutters.

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $449 @ Best Buy Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $449 @ Best Buy

Free Echo Dot: If you're looking for a 65-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa. It ships in two days and it comes with a free Echo Dot, 30-day FuboTV trial, and 3-month Apple TV Plus trial.

Laptops and Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now at its second lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the best overall Chromebook you can buy. This deal has sold out at Amazon, but Best Buy has this offer while supplies last, so check out the first Chromebook to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Surface Laptop Go is one of the best affordable laptops available, packing a 12.4-inch touch-screen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. This deal knocks $150 off and ships in time for Christmas.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours in our battery test. In our review, we found it offered amazing MacBook Pro-like power at a lesser cost. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Best Buy is taking $100 off the base model and $150 off the 512GB model. Amazon offers the same price, but it will arrive after Christmas.

Kitchen

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

This Keurig coffee maker gives you the option of either brewing a single cup, or using grounds to make a small pot of coffee, up to 12 cups in size. It has a 60-ounce reservoir, and can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker w/ Air Fryer Lid: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker w/ Air Fryer Lid: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

If you’re after a multi-functional cooker that does it all, this Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Instant Pot is an excellent deal. Not only can it air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate, but it can also make rice, yogurt and more. It comes with an air fryer lid to ensure much crisper results without using much oil and a versatile cooking pot. In addition, it has 11 one-touch programs and has plenty of accessories including baskets, lids and a steam rack.

Aicok Centrifugal Juicer: was $89 now $54 @ Walmart Aicok Centrifugal Juicer: was $89 now $54 @ Walmart

Start your New Year's resolutions early with the Aicok Juicer. It holds a spot in our list of best juicers you can buy. We love it for its compact size and large feed chute, which lets you throw in whole fruits. It's also very easy to use, which makes it great for first-time or casual juicers.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker is a unique appliance which can turn still water into sparkling at the push of a button. Powered by a Co2 cylinder, it can carbonate up to 60 liters of water before the cylinder needs replacing — no electricity is needed to power it.

Home

Google Nest Mini Nest Mini (2nd gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

Get one of the best smart speakers for 50% off! The Nest Mini lets you talk to Google Assistant to control your smart home devices, listen to music, get the weather and more. It's an essential device for anyone looking to set up a smart home. You can get it in one of four colors.

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The popular JBL Charge 4 delivers good sound quality and great battery life, lasting up to 20 hours on a single charge. It also features a built-in USB charging port to charge your smartphone or tablet. It's Black Friday cheap and will still arrive in time for the holiday.

YnM Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The YnM weighted blanket is the best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It also holds a spot in our list of best weighted blankets. It comes with inner compartments that distribute its weight and it also includes ties to connect the blanket to your duvet. A number of colors, sizes, and weights are on sale, with many variants at 20% off. (Note: only select patterns will arrive before Christmas).

iRobot Roomba 692 iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $177 @ Amazon

Designed to clean smarter, the iRobot Roomba 692 offers a three stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes and edge-sweeping abilities. Plus, adaptive navigation features to prevent it getting stuck or bumping into your furniture. It's also a breeze to setup and simple to control thanks to the supplied companion app.

Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering epic savings on this Samsung cordless stick vacuum. This cordless vac offers 40 minutes of cleaning per charge as well as powerful suction, plus a lightweight design for ease of use. It's a great tool to have in your cleaning arsenal.

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering excellent day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent gift that can still arrive in time for Christmas.

Google Nest Hub Max: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart Google Nest Hub Max: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart

With $50 off, there's no reason not to consider a Google Nest Hub Max as the next centerpiece to your smart home system. With plenty of audio punch, as well as a large touch screen as a webcam, the Nest Hub Max can act as center control for your smart home tech or just a smart speaker than can also play videos.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review, the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out. Buy them now and they'll arrive before Christmas.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor. They're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wired Case): was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer solid sound quality, active noise cancellation and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $69.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the buds are not only cheaper than the AirPods, but they offer extensive functionality at an unbeatable value. Plus, having Alexa at your beck and call beats Siri hands down.

Health and Fitness

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Quick! Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire 2 at its second lowest price of all time. It's affordable, comfortable, and the lightweight design is perfect for 24/7 tracking. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users, plus, it comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium — bargain!

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Forget Black Friday! This is the cheapest deal we've ever seen on the current-gen Apple Watch. The new Apple Watch 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. Walmart offers the same price with delivery in time for Christmas.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $29 now $12 LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $29 now $12

Designed for hiking, camping, travel, and emergency preparedness, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water. And it's rated to last 4,000 filters. Right now you can save 57% in this holiday deal.



Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine: was $399 now $249 at Amazon

Featuring a digital LCD monitor for stat tracking, an extra-long 48-inch slide rail, and easy-to-adjust magnetic resistance, this piece of fitness equipment is perfect for a home gym setup. Best of all, if you buy it now it'll arrive in time for Christmas.

Toys

Lego sets: deals from $16 @ Walmart Lego sets: deals from $16 @ Walmart

Walmart has a wide variety of Lego sets on sale and in stock. Many of these sets can arrive as fast as this weekend. After discount, Lego sets start as low as $16. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Marvel, and more.

LOL Surprise Movie Magic Studios: was $135 now $98 @ Amazon LOL Surprise Movie Magic Studios: was $135 now $98 @ Amazon

LOL Surprise toys have been amongst the most popular with kids for several years now, so it’s nice to grab a discount when they show up. This Movie Magic set comes with two large fashion dolls, six regular size LOL Surprise figures, two pets, and two little sisters. The box transforms into a movie studio playset, so make sure to keep it and not throw it away — one side even has a green screen. (Note: this is part of a bigger sale where you can save $20 when you spend $100 on select toys).

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).