I love the 14-inch MacBook Pro, but don't settle for the base model — get $100 off this superior version for Prime Day

I’ve gone through a lot of laptops, but none have stolen my productivity-loving heart quite like the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Pro. There is one condition, though, which is that you really shouldn’t buy the base model.

Luckily, where Amazon has seemingly forgot this highly requested laptop even exists in its Prime Big Deal Days sale, B&H has swooped in and knocked $100 off the best configuration for your money!

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro/32GB RAM/512B SSD): was $2,399 now $2,299 @ B&H

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The slightly upgraded model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU), 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

I reported about the base model 14-inch MacBook Pro being enough for most users for our sister site Laptop Mag. While that remains true, there is a ceiling to the power potential that is driven by the limited 16GB of RAM.

I feel the slowdown most during complex 4K clip renders in Final Cut Pro, and in serious moments of multitasking (around three creative pro apps and 10+ Chrome tabs).

It won’t be a dealbreaker for the vast majority of readers — the base model is still a powerful system. But if you don’t want to feel that boost in prosumer performance, look at upgrading that RAM to unlock the full capabilities of M2 Pro.

