10 last-minute gifts and gift cards that can save Christmas

Last minute gifts with pickup or delivery

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for the first time. In our review, we named it the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made. Why? For starters, it has a new quad-core CPU and a 750MHz GPU that helps speed the load time of apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. The remote also sports a new Live TV button, which is a nice perk for cord cutters. (You'll need to sign into your Prime account to see the expedited shipping option).

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 month): was $14 now $1 @ MS Store Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 month): was $14 now $1 @ MS Store

Want to give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a try? Currently, the Microsoft Store is offering one month of access for just $1, which is over 90% off.

Disney Plus: 1-year for $79 @ Disney Disney Plus: 1-year for $79 @ Disney

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics, Star Wars, Marvel, and more. Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month, but if you opt for the one-year subscription, you'll pay just $79.99. The service is a great cable replacement if you're looking to save some cash.

Apple: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon Apple: spend $100, get $10 credit @ Amazon

Amazon has an epic deal on Apple gift cards. Spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit on your account. Use coupon "APPLEDIGITAL" at checkout to get this deal.

Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart

A $15 Magic Bullet is an insane deal. Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet holds a spot in our list of best blenders. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac. It's available for in-store pickup in select locations only.

Adidas: $50 gift card for $40 @ Adidas Adidas: $50 gift card for $40 @ Adidas

Through December 31, Adidas is offering $50 Adidas gift cards for just $40. Pair it with the end-of-year 50% off sale to stretch your dollar the most.

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon All-new Kindle: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. This deal also includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Chromebook sale: from $119 @ Best Buy Chromebook sale: from $119 @ Best Buy

Chromebooks are inexpensive laptops that run Google's Chrome OS. As a result, they tend to pack slightly less powerful specs than Windows machines. (Although there are some Chromebooks with heftier spec sheets). As past of its last-minute deals — Best Buy has select machines on sale from $119. Same-day delivery is available in select locations, or opt for in-store pickup.