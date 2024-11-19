Surfshark claims the prize for best Black Friday VPN deal

Many of the best VPNs are included in this year's Black Friday VPN deals, and Surfshark tops the list. It's number two in our overall rankings, and if you're looking for a brilliant VPN at an equally brilliant price during Black Friday 2024, you need look no further.

Surfshark's 2-year plan now works out at just $1.99 per month (equating to approximately $55 up front) and also includes an additional 4 months of protection for free. This is the cheapest deal you're going to get from a premium VPN provider this Black Friday.

The offer is live now and runs until at least Cyber Monday. However, after that we don't know how long it'll stick around.

Surfshark: The best cheap VPN | $1.99 per month Save 87%: Surfshark is an unbelievable deal if you're on a budget. Plans start at $1.99 per month ($55 up front, with an additional 4 months free) and you receive a great selection of features. It offers unlimited device connections, excellent speeds, and it's super easy to use. You can even claim a refund within 30 days if it's not for you.

Surfshark One+: All round protection | $3.99 per month Save 81%: Surfshark One+ offers all the features of cheaper Surfshark plans with the added inclusion of data removal service Incogni. This scans the internet for your data and submits removal requests on your behalf, so you can rest assured your personal information isn't falling into the wrong hands. Until December 2, taking out a Surfshark One+ subscription will grant you an extra 6 months protection for free. As with all Surfshark plans, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Why this is a great deal

Surfshark is one of the top-rated VPNs, currently sitting at number two in our overall VPN rankings and is the best cheap VPN out there.

It may be the cheapest, but that doesn't mean it lacks features. Surfshark is the fastest VPN we've tested, with speeds of over 950 Mbps, and it's also one of the best streaming VPNs, unblocking everything we threw at it in our review.

Device protection certainly isn't an issue with Surfshark as it offers protection for an unlimited number of devices, meaning you can secure all devices in your home under one plan.

When it comes to location, Surfshark boasts over 3,000 servers in over 100 countries, so you'll more than likely be covered in any location you need.

There are a host of other features as well, such as Alternative ID and Alternative Number. Competitor NordVPN does offer some more features, including Threat Protection Pro, a built-in malware and phishing blocking tool. This is a better tool than Surfshark's malware and phishing protection, CleanWeb, which performed poorly in our testing.

Overall, Surfshark's downsides are minimal and for $1.99 per month, nothing beats it. If you're on a budget but still looking for a super-fast, easy to use, secure VPN, then it's an excellent choice.